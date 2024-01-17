Realme 12 Pro 5G Series: Brings Flagship Zoom to India, Launch Date Revealed

Later this month, the Realme 12 Pro 5G series will be revealed in India. The selection will most likely comprise the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ versions. They are expected to succeed the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+, respectively. Over the last few weeks, the business has teased information regarding the following devices. The design of one of the handsets and the colour scheme has been officially disclosed. Several critical details about the phones have lately surfaced. Realme has now confirmed the Realme 12 Pro 5G series' debut date in India.
Realme 12 Pro 5G series: Will be introduced in India on 29 January
In a press statement, the business stated that the Realme 12 Pro 5G series will be introduced in India on 29 January at 12pm IST. One of the handsets in the range is also expected to include a periscope telephoto camera, most likely the Pro+ model. According to a previously leaked design, one of the phones has a spherical camera module with a golden dial set centrally near the top of the back panel. It is confirmed to arrive in Submarine Blue.
Realme 12 Pro: Specifications
An earlier leak suggested that the Realme 12 Pro would be available in Navigator Beige and Submarine Blue, with RAM and storage choices of 12GB + 256GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. The Realme 12 Pro+, on the other hand, will most likely be available in an extra Explorer Red colour. The higher-end variant is expected to come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.
The Realme 12 Pro series has previously been reported to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The base Realme 12 Pro is expected to feature a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, while the Pro+ version is expected to include an OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. The Realme 12 Pro+ can also support up to 6x lossless zoom and 120x digital zoom. The front cameras on the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ are expected to be 16-megapixel and 32-megapixel, respectively.
The base model could use a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, while the Pro+ variant could have a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. Both models are powered by 5,000mAh batteries with 67W wired rapid charging capability. The Realme 12 Pro smartphones are claimed to have 6.7-inch curved-edge full-HD+ AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz. They are expected to launch with Realme UI 5, which is based on Android 14 and will include in-display fingerprint sensors.