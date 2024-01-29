Realme 12 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launches in India; Price Starts at Rs 25999

Realme has introduced its mid-range Realme 12 Pro 5G smartphone in India, a highly camera-focused series. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC powers the Realme 12 Pro 5G, which has a triple camera arrangement on the back. The mid-range Realme 12 Pro 5G smartphone, which has a triple-back camera configuration and the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 CPU, has finally been released by Realme in India.

Advertisment

With the Realme 12 Pro 5G series, Realme has placed a strong emphasis on design and cameras. Notable features include the inclusion of a 32MP telephoto lens with optical image stabilization and the "Luxury Watch" design shared by both smartphones.

Realme 12 Pro 5G Specifications

The Realme 12 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset built on a 4nm architecture and is said to score 5,90,000 in the AnTuTu benchmark.

Advertisment

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch curved FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone supports a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme 12 Pro's highlight is its triple cameras, including a telephoto and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The main sensor comes with a 50MP Sony IMX 882 lens that supports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), while there is also a separate telephoto lens with a 32MP Sony IMX 709 lens that supports OIS, 2x optical and 4x digital zoom.

The camera also has an 8-megapixel f/2.2 lens that completes the camera setup. Realme's latest mid-range smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that can be fully charged in around 28 minutes using the included 67W SUPERVOOC charger. The smartphone runs on Android 14 operating system based on Realme UI 5.0 user interface.

Advertisment

The Realme 12 Pro 5G is available in two color options: Submarine Blue and Naviga Beige and is available in two storage variants with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Realme 12 Pro 5G: Price and Availability

The Realme 12 Pro 5G 8GB RAM / 128GB storage variant is available in India at Rs 25,999, while the 8GB RAM / 256GB storage variant has Rs 26,999. The Realme 12 Pro will first go on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com on February 6 at noon. The Chinese smartphone maker is offering up to Rs 2,000 off on ICICI Debit Cards with no-cost 12-month EMI.