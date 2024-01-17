Realme Note 1: Specs Explode Online Before Tease Settles Launch Countdown Begins

Realme plans to debut its Realme 12 Pro 5G smartphone line later this month. The company has also announced that it will launch a new range of "Note" cellphones shortly. Previous sources indicated that the Realme Note 50 could be the first model in the future series. However, a leak has emerged online that contradicts the notion. The first handset in the Realme Note series is expected to be called the Realme Note 1 rather than the Realme Note 50.

A post on X (previously Twitter) by @ThisGood15 published an image of a handset called the Realme Note 1. The leaked photos also contain critical characteristics for the handset and a couple of its competitors. It further claims that the said handset will be available in January 2024. The specific date of launch has yet to be specified.

Realme Note 1: Specifications

The leaked image implies that the Realme Note 1 would have a 6.67-inch full-HD OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. A MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU powers it and has a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired rapid charging capability.

Realme Note 1: Optics

The Realme Note 1's optics are rumoured to include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor at the back, and a 16-megapixel sensor in front. The Realme Note 1 device should include dual speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme Note 1: Expected Price

The Infinix Note 30 and the Redmi Note 13 are the two devices with which the Realme Note 1 has been compared. The Note 30 was released in India at a starting price of Rs. 14,999, while the Redmi Note 13 starts at Rs. 17,999. The speculated Realme model might thus be priced in the same range. Notably, the Realme Note 50 4G model is projected to be reasonably priced, ranging between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 8,000.