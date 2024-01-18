Realme Note 50 Specs and Images Leak, Pre-Order Now for Early Access: Don't Miss Out! 

Realme has declared that the Realme Note line of smartphones will be unveiled shortly. The business has hinted at the first Realme Note phone's official launch date, albeit a model name has yet to be verified. Online rumours of a Redmi Note 1 have surfaced, indicating that the phone would likely be released later this month. According to sources, the first phone in the new, incoming Note series may be a phone bearing the name Realme Note 50. Several leaks reveal essential details about this alleged phone's design, colour possibilities, and specs.

Realme Philippines released a teaser for the first Realme Note smartphone on Facebook. It announced the launch date of 24 January and provided a brief glimpse of the next model's back panel in black. However, the manufacturer must still confirm this phone's model name and other bermation.

Realme Note 50: Expected Launch

A leaked Realme Note 50 graphic released by tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) indicates that the phone is expected to launch on 24 January. He said the phone will be available in blue and black at launch worldwide. He said it will be a low-cost variant that is just a rebranded Realme C-series device.

Realme Note 50: Specifications

According to the information on the leaked poster, the Realme Note 50 would have a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and be certified by TUV Rheinland. It will probably be 7.9 mm thick and have an IP54 dust and water resistance rating.

At the same time, live photos of the Realme Note 50 started to appear online, mostly from accounts belonging to Filipino content providers. It displays the phone's glossy back surface, reminiscent of the Sunny Oasis design on Realme C67 devices. The phone's two rear cameras are arranged as separate circular pieces, and in the upper left corner of the display is a circular device that also houses an LED flash. In the meantime, the Realme Note 50 phone is also shown in a blue hue in an unboxing video that Instagram user Superbdan (@superbdan) uploaded.

The Realme Note 50's photos and videos also demonstrate that the device has a 3.5mm audio socket and a USB Type-C connection on the bottom, with the power and volume controls on the right side. The screen has a comparatively taller chin, a water drop notch in the centre for the front camera, and tiny side bezels.