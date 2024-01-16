Realme Note Series Returns: Will It Redefine the Budget Phone Market?

The Realme Note series may be released shortly. The firm has publicly hinted at the rumoured lineup. Speculations that Realme is working on a new handset surfaced online a few days ago. The new handset was rumoured to be dubbed the Realme Note 50 4G. However, Realme did not previously have a Note-branded device lineup. The Realme Note 50 is said to be the first model of the new Note series. Meanwhile, a source has stated that Realme may withdraw its affordable lineup soon.

The launch date of the Realme Note 50 4G has not been declared

Realme CEO Sky Li shared a teaser graphic on X (previously Twitter) that featured the word "Note" in large, bold letters. The graphic also indicates that a new product line will be released soon. Li did not reveal a launch date for the Realme Note series or hint at the projected models.

Meanwhile, tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) believes the Realme Note 50 will be the first in the Realme Note series. He further claimed that the future portfolio would feature entry-level and mid-range phones. He also stated that the corporation will likely discontinue the Realme C-series or the Narzo series.

Realme Note 50 4G: Expected Specifications

According to a recent allegation, the Realme Note 50 4G with model number RMX3834 was seen on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and Thailand's NBTC websites. It is also expected to be launched in India, with a price range of Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 8,000.

A Unisoc chipset powers the Realme Note 40 5G, with up to 8GB of RAM (4GB of virtual RAM) and 64GB of internal storage. It may run Realme T UI out of the box with a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD. It is rumoured to include a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a dual camera system on the back, and a 0.8-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera could consist of a 5-megapixel sensor.