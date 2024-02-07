Redmi A3 Design Leaks Online, Expected to Launch with 6.71'' 90Hz Display

The live photos of Xiaomi's future low-cost smartphone, the Redmi A3, have also appeared online. The Redmi A2 series' replacement from the previous year will have a new circular camera design that resembles realme phones.

According to the description, the phone has a larger 6.71-inch 90Hz screen than the A2's 6.52-inch 60Hz screen. It reportedly has a glass back, a fingerprint scanner positioned on the side, and a USB Type-C connection in place of a micro-USB one. According to reports, it will still contain the Helio G36 SoC, 4GB of RAM with room for an additional 4GB of RAM, and a 5000mAh battery that can be charged at 10W using the included charger.

Redmi A3 design

The Redmi A3 has a waterdrop notch on the front for selfies and large bezels, including a prominent chin below the screen. On the right are the controls for power and volume. On the back, there's a large circular camera module, two camera sensors, and a horizontal LED flash.

The Redmi A2's vertical camera module has been significantly altered in terms of design. The intended audience ought to find it appealing. The camera ring is reminiscent of the Realme 12 Pro series, which was just released. The Redmi A3 comes in three color variations: black, blue, and green.

Redmi A3 Price (Expected)

The Redmi A3 is said to come in Midnight Black, Forest Green, and Blue and is already available in Morocco for 1,179 Moroccan Dirhams (approximately USD 117 or Rs. 9,745), although it is priced at 1,399 Moroccan dirhams according to the offline store list. We expect an official release soon.

Redmi A3 Specifications (Leaked)

Display: 6.71-inch HD+ display with 1600×720 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, 400 nit peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass protection enabled.

Processor: MediaTek Helio G36 chipset.

Battery: 5000 mAh with 10W USB-C charging.

Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM, 4 GB virtual memory and 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The memory could be expanded.

Software: Android 13 Go based software.

Cameras: 13MP rear camera. 8-megapixel front camera.

Weight: The phone could weigh 192 grams..