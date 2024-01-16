Redmi Note 13 4G, Note 13 Pro 4G Variants Releases Worldwide: Check Details

Advertisment

HIGHLIGHTS

Global releases of the Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro 4G have occurred.

These phones are not as good as the 5G models, which were released earlier this month in India.

Starting at €200 (18,200 approximately), the Redmi Note 13 4G is priced.

The Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro 4G models were released worldwide following several leaks and rumors. These phones are not as good as the 5G models, which were released earlier this month in India.

Although Xiaomi hasn't yet disclosed any information on its India launch, it may eventually extend to other regions. Due to its boxy frame, on-screen fingerprint sensor, and triple cameras, the Redmi Note 13 4G and 5G models are identical in appearance.

Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro 4G Prices

The Redmi Note 13 4G is priced at €181 (Rs. 16,400 approximately) for the 6GB/128GB model and €224 (Rs. 20,300 approximately) for the 8GB/256GB model. The colors of the phone are Midnight Black, Mint Green, Ice Blue, and Ocean Sunset.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G costs €315 (approximately Rs. 28,600) for the 8GB/256GB model and €350 (approximately Rs. 31,800) for the 12GB/512GB variant. The Pro model will be available in Midnight Black, Forest Green, and Lavender Purple.

Redmi Note 13 4G Specifications

Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro 4G share the same 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 × 2400 pixels, 120 × 2400 resolution, and refresh rate 120 × 2400 Hz, refresh rate 120 × 2400.

The vanilla model is powered by Snapdragon 685 with Adreno 610 GPU. The chipset is paired with 6GB / 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB / 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be further expanded with a microSD card.

On the other hand, the Note 13 Pro 4G has a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC with 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB/512GB UFS 2.2 storage, which is further expandable via microSD card. Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro 4G come with Android 13-based MIUI 14 custom skin out of the box.

A 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and an LED light are all included in the cameras. The 16-megapixel camera on the front is useful for recording videos and taking selfies.

The Pro boasts a quicker charging speed of 67W, while the vanilla model's 5000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 13 Pro

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G has a 200-megapixel main camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera and an LED flash.

There's a 16-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies and video chats. Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro 4G have an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, a 3.5 mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos and an infrared sensor.

Connections: 4G, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Glonass, and a USB Type-C connector are among the connectivity choices available.