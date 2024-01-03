Skyball Soundbar Neo 20 Review

Overall Rating

Performance

Features

Price Price : ₹ 1,299 Key Specs Dynamic Lights

Portable

Decent sound Quality

Multiple ports Pros : RGB, Different Modes, Light

Loud Sound

Light weight Cons : USB-C type is not available

Sound quality could be better Bottomline: You get a sound output of 16W in the speaker, which is honestly not enough for a very big hall but is sufficient for a sizeable room. If it is in your budget and meets your requirements, then it would be decent to consider it as an option.

If you have a plan to buy a speaker, then today we are telling you about such a small speaker, which will give you the effect of a disco at home. Skyball has recently launched a lot of audio devices, including the Skyball Mini Soundbar Bar Neo 20. This mini soundbar comes with colorful LED lights, which gives it a beautiful look. We got a chance to try this soundbar and have shared our experience below:

What's in the box?

Apart from the speakers, the box also comes with a user manual guide, a charging cable, and an audio cable.

Design and Features

The speaker has a sleek and compact design. This unit has LED lights all over the panel. Control buttons are given on the top, while connectivity ports are provided on the back. There are a total of four buttons on the top, one of which is the mode button, which lets you change the light mode with a single press, while the long press switches to (USB/TF/AUX/FM) mode. In addition, you can increase or decrease the sound by single-pressing the +/- button and change the soundtrack by long-pressing the button.

Powerful Sound and Long Battery Life

The speaker delivers 16W of sound output, sufficient for a room or hall. You can also connect it to a TV, which will give you powerful sound while listening to movies or songs. We connected the speaker to the phone and played HD quality songs, in which the speaker gave a very good output. The speaker delivers powerful bass and crystal-clear sound.

Battery Life

The speaker is fitted with a 2000 mAh battery. It lasts for 6 hours at full charge. But it comes with a micro USB port, which may disappoint you a bit, because if it had a USB Type-C port for charging, it could also be charged with a phone's charger, and you wouldn't need to carry a separate charging cable.

Multiple connectivity ports in the speaker

You can use it by connecting it to your phone, laptop, or tab with the help of Bluetooth. It has a range of 10 meters. The speaker has a host of ports on the rear of the speaker with an on-off button, including AUX, a microSD slot, USB, and a micro USB port for charging. It also has FM mode; you can change the mode of the speaker by long-pressing the M button on the top of the speaker. The good thing is that it also supports the TWS function, that is, if you have two such speakers, they will connect, and you will get double sound output.

Pricing

Its price on the company's official site is Rs. 2999, but it is available with a bumper discount on Amazon, from where you can buy it for Rs. 1299 only.

Whether to buy it or not?

You get a sound output of 16W in the speaker, which is honestly not enough for a very big hall but is sufficient for a sizeable room. This can also make calls. The speaker is available on e-commerce for Rs.1299, and its LED lights give it a stunning look. If it is in your budget and meets your requirements, then it would be decent to consider it as an option.