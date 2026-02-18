Acer Connect M4 5G Portable Wi-Fi Router Review: A travel-ready 5G hotspot that favors function over fluff

The Acer Connect M4 is a 5G mobile Wi-Fi router designed to keep users online in situations where regular tethering or public Wi-Fi fall short. With support for Wi-Fi 6, tri-SIM flexibility (Nano SIM, eSIM, and vSIM), and a rugged IP68-certified body, this router seems to target a very specific crowd: people on the move who need stable, secure, and long-lasting internet access across locations. That includes frequent travelers, remote professionals, students without fixed broadband, or anyone managing devices across teams and events.

What stands out immediately is the hardware-first approach. Rather than dressing up in buzzwords or smart gimmicks, the Connect M4 is structured around three ideas: strong connectivity, long-lasting battery, and no-fuss control.

Hard-wearing without being hard to carry

At 140 x 86 x 19 mm and under 300g, the Connect M4 walks the line between compact and capable. The plastic shell doesn’t feel premium, but it doesn’t have to. This IP68-rated gear is sealed against dust and able to take water hits. Think field use, outdoor events, or even just a splash-prone kitchen counter.

Ergonomically, it fits in the hand without sharp corners or confusing buttons. The 2.4-inch touchscreen is small, but clear enough to get the job done — Wi-Fi status, battery level, data usage, and connected devices are a tap away. It doesn’t try to be a phone screen, and that works in its favor.

The Type-C port is used for both charging and powering other devices, thanks to its power bank mode. That kind of crossover utility becomes useful when you're down to your last charger or mid-way through a trip.

Practical tools over gimmicks

What sets the Connect M4 apart is how it manages connections. The tri-SIM system supports Nano SIM, eSIM, and vSIM. That opens up flexible choices, use your own SIM card, subscribe to roaming eSIM packages, or tap into virtual SIMs that offer global access. With SIMO SignalScan, the router identifies and connects to the strongest available network without needing you to fiddle with settings.

It connects up to 16 devices, and with Wi-Fi 6 support (dual-band: 2.4GHz and 5GHz), it maintains stronger individual connections compared to older routers, even when more clients are active.

The touchscreen gives you direct control over key settings. That means no mobile app requirement, no digging into browser dashboards, and no pairing process just to switch networks or reset a password. For a portable device, this is a welcome change.

Security-wise, it comes ready with WPA3 encryption, firewall settings, VPN support, SIM lock, guest network options, and automatic firmware updates. These features aren’t just checkboxes; they’re essential when connecting in cafes, airports, hotels, or co-working spaces.

Stable, but not spec-obsessed

Powered by a MediaTek octa-core processor with 3 GB RAM and 8 GB storage, the Connect M4 doesn’t aim to impress on raw internals. Instead, it focuses on stability, consistent performance, and quick reactivity for multiple users. There’s enough RAM for handling routing tasks, firmware updates, logs, and general network management. It doesn’t choke when several devices stream, update, or upload at once.

From a usage perspective, there's no visible lag in screen navigation, and the device boots quickly. Streaming, video calls, cloud storage syncing, all tested use cases worked without speed dips or stutters, provided the incoming 5G signal held steady.

Tri-SIM switching worked without interrupting ongoing sessions, which is vital if you're relying on this device as your only connection during critical work.

Always online or close to it

The strength of this router lies in its versatility. Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 provides better range and stability, especially when multiple devices are connected. The ability to use SIM, eSIM, or vSIM gives you broad access to mobile data in over 135 countries.

Latency will depend heavily on the 5G network quality in your location, but the M4 maintained a usable link even when switching between signal towers. That's essential for uninterrupted tasks like video calls or file uploads.

The 2x2 antenna layout isn’t top-tier, but it’s enough for stable performance across a typical home or work zone. Signal handoff between different carriers (via SignalScan) worked without hiccups, avoiding the dead-spot delays that plague cheaper alternatives.

More than just a full day with backup power to spare

Acer ships the Connect M4 with an 8000 mAh battery, more than most phones and certainly more than average portable routers. In testing, it lasted over 20 hours in moderate usage, including mixed streaming, uploading, and background sync on five connected devices.

Standby time extends even longer if you're not actively routing data. And since the router doubles as a power bank, you can recharge your phone, camera, or earbuds using the USB-C output.

Charging time isn't lightning fast, but it's efficient enough given the large capacity. If you’re on a long commute, on-site all day, or simply moving between Wi-Fi dead zones, this kind of battery buffer makes a huge difference.