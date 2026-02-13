Infinix GT 30 5G+ review: A gaming-first phone that delivers under ₹20,000

If gaming is your top priority and your budget is capped at ₹20,000, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ is clearly designed with you in mind. Priced at ₹19,499, it enters a competitive mid-range segment but separates itself with features rarely seen at this level.

Instead of chasing camera specs or premium finishes, Infinix focuses on performance, control, and sustained gameplay. Mechanical shoulder triggers, a 144 Hz AMOLED display, vapor chamber cooling, and bypass charging define the phone’s core identity.

This Infinix GT 30 5G+ review looks at how well that gaming-first strategy works in daily use.

Build quality and ergonomics: Designed for long gaming sessions

The GT 30 5G + follows Infinix’s Cyber Mecha design language, with sharp edges and a bold, gamer-inspired look. The plastic build helps keep the phone light, which is a practical choice for extended gaming, even if it feels less premium in hand.

A white LED strip on the rear replaces full RGB lighting and acts as a charging and notification indicator. The phone’s size is noticeable, but weight distribution is good. Flat sides and well-placed shoulder triggers make it comfortable to hold in landscape mode. Stereo speakers with DTS support round out the gaming-focused hardware, though audio balance is not always perfect at higher volumes.

Display and design: Built for speed, not show

The 6.78-inch AMOLED display is one of the strongest highlights. It offers a 1.5K resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate, making gameplay and scrolling feel fluid. Motion clarity is excellent in fast-paced shooters and racing games, and brightness levels are sufficient for outdoor use.

Color accuracy is decent but not class-leading, and auto-brightness can be slow to react when lighting changes. Still, at ₹19,499, the focus on smoothness and responsiveness makes sense.

Performance: Built for Long Sessions

On Geekbench 6, the GT 30 5G+ scores 1,062 in single-core and 3,074 in multi-core. In everyday use, that translates into smooth app launches and stable multitasking. Switching between Instagram, YouTube, and a game in the background feels responsive.

GPU numbers back that up. The phone records a 3,102 OpenCL score, which reflects in gaming performance. Titles like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile run comfortably at medium to high settings. Frame rates stay consistent rather than bouncing around.

But stress tests tell the real story.

In the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test, the phone delivers 98.7% stability. The best loop score is 1,053. The lowest is 1,039. That gap is tiny. It means performance barely drops even after repeated runs. The Steel Nomad Light Stress Test shows 98.8% stability, again with very little variation between loops. No dramatic dips. No sudden throttling.

The Sling Shot Extreme OpenGL ES 3.1 score of 6,143 confirms balanced CPU and GPU coordination. Graphics Test 1 runs close to 40 FPS, while Test 2 averages around 22 FPS. Not flagship territory, but steady and reliable.

And in gaming, steady often matters more than peak.

Thermals: Warm, But Under Control

Extended gaming pushes temperatures between 37°C and 41°C. You’ll feel the warmth, especially without a case, but it never becomes uncomfortable.

Sustained performance stays between 90–96%, meaning the phone retains most of its power even after long sessions. There’s no sharp drop-off after 20 minutes. AI compute testing shows 70.5% performance under throttling, with a performance-per-watt rating of 101. Efficiency is balanced rather than aggressive.

Clock speeds hover near 2,000 MHz with only minor dips. The vapor chamber cooling appears to do its job. The device gets warm, but it stays stable.

You feel the heat. You don’t feel sudden lag.

AI Performance: Quietly Capable

Geekbench AI scores vary by backend. The CPU backend performs strongly, especially in quantized tasks where it scores 1,996. GPU-based AI scores are lower but consistent.

The overall device AI score of 667 places it in the mid-performance tier. That’s enough for gaming optimizations, system intelligence, and camera processing without draining power.

What This Means for Gamers

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is not trying to break benchmark charts. It’s trying to stay stable when things get intense.

What you get for Rs 19,499:

Nearly 99% stress-test stability

Consistent frame delivery

Controlled thermals

Reliable gaming performance

If you play for hours rather than quick matches, this phone feels built for you. It may not shout about power, but it holds the line when it counts.

Shoulder triggers and gaming tools: The real differentiator

Mechanical shoulder triggers remain the GT 30 5G +’s standout feature. At this price, they are almost unheard of. Response times are quick, feedback feels tactile, and shooters benefit the most.

Gaming software features like XBoost AI and Esports Mode help block notifications, monitor performance, and prioritize resources. Bypass charging is another useful addition, letting the phone draw power directly from the charger while gaming, which reduces heat and battery stress.

Cameras, software, and battery: Secondary priorities

Cameras are serviceable but clearly not the focus. The 64 MP main camera performs adequately in daylight but lacks detail. Low-light shots are average, and the ultra-wide camera struggles. The front camera is good enough for video calls and social media.

XOS 15 feels cleaner than older versions, with smoother animations and fewer pre-installed apps, though update speeds can be slow. The 5,500 mAh battery delivers around four hours of heavy gaming and a full day with mixed use. Fast charging at 45 W helps limit downtime.

Verdict: A clear pick for gamers under ₹20,000

The Infinix GT 30 5G + does not try to please everyone. At ₹19,499, it makes deliberate trade-offs, cutting back on camera performance and premium materials to focus on gaming features that actually matter.

A fast AMOLED display, mechanical shoulder triggers, strong cooling, and stable performance give it an edge few rivals can match in this price bracket. If gaming is your priority and photography is not, the GT 30 5G + stands out as one of the most gaming-focused smartphones you can buy under ₹20,000.