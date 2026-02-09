Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Review: Big Screen, Big Performance, Big Ambitions

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is Lenovo’s most ambitious Android tablet yet, aiming to blur the line between tablet and lightweight laptop. New benchmark and stress-test data add clarity to its performance story. The tablet delivers strong CPU output, very fast storage, and stable sustained performance, but GPU-heavy and ray-traced workloads expose clear limits. This is a productivity-first tablet that can game occasionally, not a benchmark chaser.

Advertisment

Designed for desks, not hands

With a 12.7-inch display and a wide footprint, the Yoga Tab Plus is clearly designed for desk and table use. At about 1.41 pounds, it feels solid rather than heavy, but extended handheld use is uncomfortable.

The metal chassis feels premium, with beveled edges and a distinctive rear camera strip adding character. Lenovo offers only one finish, Seashell, which looks clean but leaves little room for personal preference.

Accessories remain a major advantage

Lenovo continues to outshine rivals by including essential accessories in the box. The magnetic keyboard, kickstand, stylus, charger, and cable all come standard. The keyboard offers good key spacing and comfortable travel. The trackpad is accurate, and the kickstand provides stable viewing angles on flat surfaces. Lap use remains awkward, but this setup works well for study desks and office tables.

Advertisment

The Lenovo Tab Pen Pro supports 8,192 pressure levels and charges magnetically. Writing feels natural, though fast strokes can introduce mild latency.

Display and audio still lead the experience

The 12.7-inch LCD panel runs at 2,944 × 1,840 resolution with refresh rates up to 144 Hz. Animations feel smooth, colors are punchy, and the anti-reflective coating helps in bright rooms. Brightness is good, though not class-leading.

Audio is one of the tablet’s strongest features. Six Harman Kardon-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver loud, room-filling sound with clear separation and real bass presence. For movies, music, and casual gaming, the Yoga Tab Plus stands out.

Advertisment

Performance shows strength, then restraint

AnTuTu scores range from 1.65 million to 2.44 million, depending on the run. CPU scores consistently land between 665,000 and 696,000, while memory and UX scores remain steady. Storage performance is a standout, with UFS 4.X read speeds exceeding 4,100 MB/s and write speeds near 3,700 MB/s, making app launches and file transfers feel instant.

Under sustained CPU stress, performance stabilizes at around 90–93%, with clock speeds settling near 2.3–2.5 GHz. Temperatures climb but remain controlled, showing Lenovo favors predictable output over aggressive boosting.

GPU and gaming performance tell a different story

Traditional GPU workloads fare reasonably well. In Wild Life Extreme, the tablet averages around 25 FPS, confirming it can handle demanding games with settings adjustments. Ray-tracing tests expose clear limits.

In Solar Bay Stress Test, scores drop from 7,675 to 6,797, resulting in 88.6% stability. Performance dips early, then flattens.

Advertisment

The Solar Bay Extreme Stress Test shows better behavior, with scores between 699 and 666 and 95.3% stability, indicating steady output once clocks settle.

Standalone Solar Bay Extreme testing produces a score of 677 at 4.74 FPS, placing this unit above 24% of similar results. In Steel Nomad Light, the tablet scores 1,671 at 12.38 FPS. These results confirm the pattern. The GPU prioritizes stability, not peak output. Ray tracing works, but it is not a strength.

Battery life and software remain unchanged concerns

Battery life continues to lag behind competitors. Sustained performance tests drain the battery quickly, reinforcing earlier concerns about endurance. Fast charging helps but does not solve the issue. On software, Android 14 with Android 15 support and Lenovo’s PC Mode add real productivity value. AI features remain inconsistent and feel unfinished.

Advertisment

Final take

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a capable, well-equipped Android tablet that excels at productivity, media consumption, and everyday multitasking. Updated benchmarks confirm strong CPU performance, excellent storage speeds, and stable sustained behavior. GPU performance, especially with ray tracing, is clearly secondary, and battery life remains its weakest point.

This is a tablet built for students and professionals who value a large display, loud speakers, and consistent performance. It is not designed to chase gaming charts, and it does not pretend to.











