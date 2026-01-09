Philips 8100 Series 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV review: big features, budget price

The Philips 8100 Series 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV brings Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Google TV, and a claimed 120 Hz refresh rate to a surprisingly aggressive price point. It is clearly aimed at students, first-time TV buyers, and young professionals who want modern features without spending big money. On paper, it looks almost unbeatable. In real life, it’s a little more nuanced.

Advertisment

If you walk into a store today or scroll through an online marketplace looking for a 43-inch smart TV, you’ll quickly realize one thing: choice overload is real. Every brand promises cinematic visuals, booming sound, and "smart" features that claim to change your life.

Philips, a name that has been part of Indian living rooms for decades, is trying to simplify that decision with the Philips 8100 Series 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV, priced at Rs 22,499. Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Google TV, and wide app support at this price sound almost too good.

So I spent time with it. Here’s what actually matters.

Design and Build: Clean, Familiar, and Practical

The Philips 8100-series TV doesn’t chase flashy aesthetics. Instead, it plays it safe, and honestly, that works.

Advertisment

You get slim bezels on three sides, a slightly thicker bottom chin with Philips branding, and dual pedestal stands placed near the edges. It looks modern enough for a bedroom, study, or compact living room.

The TV can be wall-mounted or placed on a table. The wall mount isn’t included, which is fairly standard at this price. At just over 8 cm thick, it doesn’t stick out awkwardly when mounted.

Ports and Connectivity

All the ports are located at the back and side:

3 HDMI ports

2 USB ports

Ethernet

AV input

IR port for controlling external devices

Advertisment

This setup covers set-top boxes, gaming consoles, soundbars, and even older devices. Accessing ports can be a bit tricky once wall-mounted, but that’s a common issue in this segment.

Display: Dolby Vision Makes the Difference

The 43-inch Philips 8100 Series uses a 4K UHD LED panel (3840 x 2160 pixels) with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. Philips also claims a HSR 120 Hz refresh rate, which relies on motion enhancement rather than a native 120 Hz panel.

In daily use, the TV delivers sharp visuals with good color reproduction. Philips claims around 93% DCI-P3 color coverage, and that shows in animated content, sports, and bright movies.

Advertisment

Real-World Viewing

Dolby Vision content on Netflix and Prime Video looks noticeably better than standard HDR.

Colors are vibrant without going overboard

Bright scenes look clean and punchy

Dark scenes are where the limits show

Blacks aren’t deep, and some shadow detail is lost in very dim scenes. This isn’t a surprise at this price, but it’s worth knowing. Upscaling of SD and HD content is average. HD channels look fine, but SD content feels soft on a 43-inch 4K panel. Stick to HD or streaming platforms for the best experience.

Advertisment

Gaming Performance: Good for Casual Play

This isn’t a gaming-first TV, but it’s friendly enough for casual gamers.

You get:

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Smooth motion with MEMC enabled

For games like FIFA, racing titles, or casual shooters, the experience is smooth. Hardcore competitive gamers will want a true 120 Hz panel, but that’s not what this TV is trying to be.

Audio: Loud, Clear, and Better Than Expected

Audio is one of the pleasant surprises here.

The TV packs 30 W speakers with Dolby Atmos support, which is more than what most competitors offer at this price. Dialogue is clear, volume gets loud enough for medium-sized rooms, and Atmos adds a bit of width to the soundstage.

Advertisment

That said, bass is limited. Action scenes sometimes overpower dialogue, forcing volume adjustments. If audio matters a lot to you, pairing it with a soundbar through HDMI eARC is a smart move.

Smart Features: Google TV Does the Heavy Lifting

The Philips 8100 Series runs Google TV, backed by:

2 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage

The interface is clean, content-focused, and familiar. Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, Sony LIV, and more are pre-installed. Google Assistant works well for voice search and basic controls, and Chromecast is built-in.

Performance is mostly smooth, but not flawless. App launches can be slow, and scrolling heavy libraries takes patience. It’s usable and stable, just not lightning fast. Screen mirroring works well for Android devices. Apple users will miss AirPlay.

Advertisment

Remote Control: Functional, But Basic

The bundled remote is lightweight and practical. You get:

Dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video

Google Assistant button

Standard navigation controls

It does the job, but it isn’t fully direction-free. You still need to point it roughly at the TV. It’s comfortable to use, just not premium.

Final Verdict: A Smart Buy With Clear Limits

The Philips 8100 Series 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV Review reveals that this TV is not perfect. Blacks aren’t deep, UI performance isn’t blazing fast, and serious gamers should look elsewhere.

But for Rs 22,499, it delivers a very balanced package:

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

A sharp 4K panel with good colors

Google TV with wide app support

Strong connectivity and decent audio

If you want a feature-rich 43-inch smart TV for everyday use, streaming, and casual gaming, this Philips 4K QLED TV makes a strong case for itself. It knows its limits, sticks to them, and still offers excellent value.

Sometimes, that’s exactly what a good TV should do.