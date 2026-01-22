Realme Buds Air 8 Review: Quiet When You Want, Loud When You Don’t

Realme Buds Air 8 bring big promises to the crowded mid-range TWS space. With 55 dB active noise cancellation (ANC), dual drivers, AI-powered features, and long battery life, they aim to be an all-rounder at Rs 3,599. In daily use, they deliver clean sound, effective noise control, and excellent endurance, though a few limitations keep them from being perfect.

The Realme Buds Air 8 feel designed for real life rather than spec-sheet flexing. During everyday use–music, calls, commuting, and casual gaming–the earbuds remain comfortable, sound lively, and last long enough that battery anxiety simply disappears. The ANC works well in common environments, and features like triple-device connectivity genuinely improve daily convenience.

That said, extended use also highlights some trade-offs. App customization is limited, and a few advanced features depend heavily on network quality. Let’s break it down section by section.

Design and comfort: clean, modern, and easy to live with

Realme collaborated with renowned designer Naoto Fukasawa, and the influence shows. The charging case uses a geometric three-part design with a smooth matte finish that feels premium and resists fingerprints well. It is compact, lightweight, and easy to carry in a pocket or backpack.

The earbuds themselves are comfortable for long listening sessions. The in-ear fit feels secure without creating pressure, making them suitable for work calls, travel, and workouts. With an IP55 dust and water resistance rating, sweat and light rain are not a concern.

Overall, the Buds Air 8 strike a strong balance between aesthetics and everyday comfort.

Connectivity and controls: stable and practical

Bluetooth 5.4 ensures quick pairing and a stable connection within a standard 10 m range. One of the standout features here is three-device connection, which allows seamless switching between a phone, laptop, and tablet. Once you get used to it, it is hard to go back.

Touch controls are responsive and handle playback, calls, ANC modes, and gaming mode reliably. The Realme Link app is required for deeper control, including ANC adjustment, EQ presets, firmware updates, and feature toggles. The interface is clean, though customization options remain fairly basic

Audio performance: lively sound with good balance

The dual-driver setup (11 mm + 6 mm) delivers a sound profile that most users will enjoy. Bass is deep and punchy, giving energy to music and videos, but it does not overwhelm vocals. Midrange performance is clear, and highs remain crisp without becoming harsh at higher volumes.

The earbuds support SBC, AAC, and LHDC 5.0, along with Hi-Res Audio certification. While LHDC support depends on device compatibility, the overall sound quality remains satisfying even on AAC. Long listening sessions are comfortable, with no noticeable distortion or fatigue.

Noise cancellation: effective for daily environments

Realme rates the Buds Air 8 for up to 55 dB active noise cancellation, and in real-world use, the performance is convincing. Traffic noise, air conditioners, and general background chatter are significantly reduced.

Adaptive ANC adjusts based on surroundings, and users can manually switch between mild, balanced, and deep modes through the app. Transparency mode is also well tuned, allowing natural-sounding conversations without removing the earbuds.

For commuting, office use, and travel, the ANC does its job reliably.

Calls and microphones: clear in most situations

The six-microphone setup (three per earbud) handles voice calls well indoors and in moderately noisy environments. Voices come through clearly, and wind noise reduction helps during outdoor use. In very crowded or noisy settings, background noise suppression has its limits, but performance is solid for the price.

Gaming and latency: responsive and enjoyable

The 45 ms ultra-low latency mode works as advertised. During mobile gaming and video playback, audio stays in sync with visuals. While not aimed at hardcore esports users, the Buds Air 8 perform well for casual and competitive mobile gaming alike.

Battery life: a major strength

Battery performance stands out as a strong aspect of the overall design. Each earbud uses a 62 mAh lithium-ion battery, while the charging case includes a 530 mAh cell, allowing for extended use across multiple listening sessions without frequent recharging.

In daily operation, the earbuds provide around 5 to 6 hours of playback with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, as ANC processing and additional microphones increase power consumption. Disabling ANC and using the AAC codec improves efficiency, extending playback time to approximately 8 hours per charge. Under optimal conditions with ANC turned off and moderate volume levels, Realme rates the earbuds for up to 14 hours on a single charge.

When used with the charging case, total listening time comfortably spans several days of regular use, though overall endurance remains below the 58-hour laboratory figure once higher power features are in use. Charging times are reasonable, with the earbuds reaching a full charge in about one hour.

For long-term reliability, Realme states that the battery maintains up to 80 percent of its original capacity after 1,000charge cycles, which suggests stable performance over extended ownership.

Verdict: well-rounded and easy to recommend

The Realme Buds Air 8 deliver a balanced mid-range experience. Sound quality is engaging, ANC is effective, battery life is excellent, and features like triple-device connectivity and low-latency mode add genuine value. Limited app customization and network-dependent AI features are small drawbacks, but they do not overshadow the overall package.

For students, professionals, and everyday users looking for dependable TWS earbuds under Rs 4,000, the Realme Buds Air 8 stand out as a strong, sensible choice.