Acer Iconia Tab iM10-22 Review: The Smart Budget Tablet That Gets the Basics Right

A budget tablet for learners and readers, with clean Android and plenty of storage The Acer Iconia Tab iM10-22 might just surprise you. This budget Android tablet packs 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a clean Android 14 experience that feels faster than expected. With a crisp 10.1-inch display, strong battery life, and smooth everyday performance, it quietly challenges pricier rivals. Could this be the most underrated tablet of 2025 for learners, readers, and everyday users? Find out why the Acer Iconia Tab iM10-22 is turning heads in the budget segment.

Design and build quality

The Acer Iconia Tab iM10-22 opts for function over flair. It features a matte polycarbonate shell with a non-glossy finish, making it resistant to smudges. The body feels sturdy, and weight distribution is balanced at around 470 grams, which helps during prolonged use in both portrait and landscape orientation.

Port and button placement is straightforward. The USB Type-C port, dual speakers, and 3.5 mm audio jack sit on the top edge, while the power and volume keys are located on the right. A rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is a welcome addition at this price point. Acer also includes a folio case and charger in the box.

Display

The tablet features a 10.1-inch IPS LCD panel with a 1200 x 2000 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen offers 300 nits brightness, which is adequate for indoor use, but readability suffers under sunlight.

Colors appear natural and the touch panel supports 10-point multi-touch. The display operates at a standard 60 Hz refresh rate. Streaming is limited to SD due to the absence of Widevine L1, but YouTube and local videos look crisp and fluid.

Performance

Under the hood is the MediaTek MT8781 octa-core processor, paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. In regular usage involving Chrome, YouTube, Kindle, or light multitasking, the tablet handles tasks without major hiccups.

Gaming performance is limited to casual titles. Asphalt Nitro, Free Fire, and chess apps run smoothly, but demanding 3D games like COD Mobile suffer from noticeable frame drops. Sustained performance is fairly consistent, with minimal CPU throttling.

Storage speeds are impressive for this segment, which results in snappy app launches and file transfers.

Software and user interface

The tablet runs Android 14 out of the box with no UI skin or bloatware. The interface feels clean and smooth. There are no ads or pre-installed games.

You get around 7.55 GB usable RAM, and the software is optimized well for low-latency use. There’s no confirmation of major OS updates, but security patches are expected periodically.

Camera performance

The tablet includes a 16 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front shooter. The rear sensor is capable of shooting decent photos in natural light but struggles indoors. The front camera suffices for video calls and online classes.

Face detection works well, and digital zoom is available on both sensors. Video quality is average and the camera app offers basic settings only.

Battery life

Despite the listed 6,000 mAh capacity, diagnostics indicate a true battery size of 7,400 mAh with 98% health. The tablet delivers 6.5 to 7 hours of screen-on time during moderate use involving Wi-Fi, video streaming, and Google apps.

Charging from 20 to 100 percent takes roughly 211 minutes with the included 15W charger. Thermal management is efficient, with battery temperature hovering around 33°C even under prolonged load.

Benchmarks

The Acer Iconia Tab iM10-22 was put through a series of synthetic tests to assess its performance in day-to-day use, storage access, gaming capabilities, AI computation, and thermal behavior. Here's how it performed across various benchmarking tools:

CPU Throttling Test

In the 5-minute CPU Throttling test, the tablet showed excellent thermal stability, with the CPU maintaining around 96% of its peak performance. The performance dipped slightly from a max of 66,180 instructions per second (IPS) to a minimum of 43,553 IPS, but the overall temperature remained cool at 35°C throughout. Sustained CPU speeds hovered at 2050 MHz, suggesting reliable performance for continuous tasks like web browsing and document editing.

Geekbench 6

The tablet scored 708 in single-core and 1856 in multi-core on Geekbench 6. These scores are in line with other tablets powered by the MediaTek Helio G99-class SoC. In practical terms, the tablet handles everyday workloads well including multitasking with light apps and running a handful of browser tabs though it isn't meant for heavy rendering or video editing.

Geekbench AI

On the AI benchmark test (v1.5), the Iconia iM10-22 posted 451 (single precision) and 925 (quantized) scores. These numbers indicate acceptable AI inference capabilities for tasks like background blur in video calls or speech-to-text features.

AITuTu Benchmark

The overall AI score was 46462, broken down into four main areas:

Super Resolution : 993

Style Transfer : 8475

Image Classification : 21229

Object Detection: 15765

These scores reflect the tablet's capability to manage lightweight machine learning functions in apps like Google Lens, camera filters, and document scanners.

AnTuTu Benchmark

In the UX-focused AnTuTu benchmark, the tablet scored 129,195. The CPU and GPU performance stayed consistent through a 40-minute loop test with no major frame drops or overheating. Battery levels dropped by around 17%, and temperatures stayed steady, ranging between 32°C and 35°C, indicating solid thermal control.

Storage Tests (CPDT & Internal Storage v11)

The tablet performed exceptionally well in storage access, which directly impacts app launch times and file access.

Sequential Read : 1091.9 MB/s

Sequential Write : 1009.4 MB/s

Random Access : Read: 377.5 MB/s Write: 302 MB/s

Memory Copy Speed: 4.55 GB/s

In the CPDT test, the tablet clocked a Sequential Read speed of 503.96 MB/s and Write speed of 400.46 MB/s, still above average for its price bracket.

GPU Benchmark (Expedition test)

For graphics performance, the Expedition benchmark recorded:

694 points at native resolution (2000x1200) with 6.9 FPS average

486 points at 2560x1440 upscaled with 4.9 FPS average

This places the iM10-22 in the casual gaming category ideal for games like Subway Surfers, Free Fire, and Minecraft at lower settings. Titles with heavier 3D assets will likely stutter.

Battery and Thermal Monitoring

During long-form testing sessions, battery usage was consistent, dropping 17% over 42 minutes, with a stable battery temperature at 33°C. Battery diagnostics report a real capacity of 7,400 mAh and an estimated health of 98%, which is impressive. Charging from 20 to 100% took 211 minutes using the included 15W adapter.

Verdict

The Acer Iconia Tab iM10-22 is not a performance-first device, nor does it try to be. Instead, it focuses on smooth day-to-day usability, clean Android, solid battery life, and generous storage at an affordable price. For students, readers, or users seeking a second screen for casual work, it hits the right notes.

It is not suitable for high-end gaming or multitasking with heavy apps, but as a basic productivity and content device, it performs reliably.