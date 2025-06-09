Acer Swift 14 AI review: Silent AI laptop with OLED display and all-day battery life

Intel Meteor Lake Swift 14 AI makes a quiet mark on the AI laptop scene with OLED and all-day battery life.

Acer Swift 14 AI- Design and build

The Acer Swift 14 AI is understated. Made with magnesium in steam blue and weighing 1.25 kg, it’s thin, robust, and light. The lid opens with no resistance at the hinge and has a matte finish that does a great job of not showing fingerprints. The build is solid with no flex in the strut or hinges; you feel very secure.

The design is simple and professional, and there are no fans, so you have a silent device for everyday use.

Display: OLED is the Way

The display is one of the 14 WUXGA OLED (1920x1200, 16:10) main highlights. The display has bright colors, deep blacks, a DCI-P3 100% color gamut, and 400 nits of brightness.

Whether you’re editing your latest presentation or watching your latest video, the image quality is a breath of fresh air compared to the standard IPS panels at this price point.

Performance: Quiet and capable

Inside, the Intel Core i5 226V (Meteor Lake) processor is paired with 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512 GB PCIe Gen4 SSD. It handles multitasking, office tools, and light creative work just fine.

Benchmark results:

Geekbench 6 Single-core: 2521 Multi-core: 9903

PCMark 10 Extended Overall: 6917 Productivity: 10,742 Digital Content Creation: 9278 Essentials (startup, browsing, conferencing): 9861

3DMark CPU Profile Max threads: 5531 8 threads: 5540 4 threads: 3440



These scores are for an upper mid-range laptop experience, perfect for work and study.

Graphics: Enough for light gaming

With Intel Arc 130V graphics (8 GB), this is not a gaming laptop but can handle older or lighter titles.

Graphics benchmarks:

3DMark Time Spy Extreme Score: 1568 (Estimated 35+ FPS in Battlefield V at 1440p Ultra)

Steel Nomad Light (DX12) Score: 2328 (Estimated 30+ FPS in DX12 games)

3D.Benchmark.OK Medium render: 73.97 FPS High render with MSAA 16: 8.22 FPS



It’s good for everyday graphics work and light gaming at modest settings.

Storage: Fast and consistent

The Micron 512 GB PCIe Gen4 SSD delivered solid results in storage benchmarks.

3DMark Storage score: 2273

Game load (Battlefield V): 681 MB/s

Save: 165 MB/s

Game move: 1870 MB/s

Access time average: 79 microseconds

These are good for everyday use and creative workflows.

Battery life: All-day power

With a 65 Wh, 3-cell battery, the Swift 14 AI lasts 12-13 hours under normal usage. The battery graph shows a steady and linear discharge.

Even under heavy loads like benchmarking and video playback, the system is efficient. It has USB-C fast charging.

0-50% in 35 minutes

Full charge in 90 minutes

Webcam, keyboard, and audio: Full-featured

Webcam : 1440p QHD with temporal noise reduction (better than 720p)

Keyboard : Backlit with good key travel and quiet operation

Trackpad : Smooth glass surface with accurate tracking

Audio : Good for meetings and casual media

Security: Fingerprint reader in the power button

Ports and connectivity: No dongle required

The laptop has all the necessary ports:

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2x USB Type-C with DC-in

1x HDMI

1x 3.5 mm combo jack

It has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless.

AI capabilities: functional but not fully baked

With a full onboard Neural Processing Unit (NPU), the Swift 14 AI has artificial intelligence capabilities that

Use Microsoft Copilot+ functionality like

• Live transcription

• Background blur

• AI-generated content

But a core capability called Recall has been paused as Microsoft found some privacy issues. Although this feature is not live on the laptop right now, once it is, it is expected students will see the laptop use these latest capabilities seamlessly.

Component Details Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 226V (8-core, up to 4.5 GHz) Memory 16 GB LPDDR5X (dual-channel, non-upgradable) Storage 512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Display 14.0" OLED, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 400 nits, DCI-P3 100% Graphics Intel Arc 130V Integrated (8 GB) Operating System Windows 11 Home + MS Office Webcam 1440p QHD with temporal noise reduction Battery 65 Wh, 3-cell Li-ion Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Ports 2x USB 3.2, 2x USB-C (DC-in), 1x HDMI, 1x audio jack Weight Approx. 1.25 kg Color Steam Blue Price ₹89,999 (Launch Price; MRP: ₹1,11,999)

Final Thoughts: Very good value

The Acer Swift 14 AI (Intel Core Ultra 5) laptop is a fast and powerful machine for students, professionals, and creators. For under ₹90,000, all of the capability, fanless usage, OLED screen, great productivity scores, and good battery life.

For those who want quiet, light, quality visual displays, the Swift 14 AI is a laptop with artificial intelligence capabilities. For under ₹90,000, you get all of the capability, fanless usage, OLED screen, impressive productivity scores, and great battery life.