Ai+ Nova 5G Review: Budget 5G That Balances Features and Value

If you're looking for a smartphone under ₹10,000 that doesn’t compromise on essential features, the Ai+ Nova 5G is worth your attention. At ₹7,999, it enters the budget 5G segment with confidence and a feature set that challenges conventional expectations.

Launched by NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, led by former Realme CEO Madhav Sheth, the Nova 5G targets users who expect more from affordable devices. A clean interface, 120Hz display, and 5G support make it a notable option in this segment.

This AI Plus Nova 5G review covers all major aspects from design and display to camera and battery performance.

Build Quality: Premium Look, Comfortable Handling

Despite the entry-level pricing, the AI Plus Nova 5G features a boxy design with clean lines and a glossy rear panel that feels refined. The two-tone rectangular camera island adds subtle visual interest.

The red power button, especially on the green variant, adds a slight pop of color. At 8.2mm thickness and 196g weight, the phone remains comfortable during extended use. Smudges on the back panel are managed by the included clear case.

Display & Design: 120Hz Refresh at This Price

The 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, a rare feature in this price segment. While the resolution isn’t Full HD, it is adequate for streaming and general usage.

With brightness around 450 nits, outdoor visibility remains functional in most conditions. The screen supports HDR on YouTube. Although bezels are noticeable, particularly on the chin, it doesn’t affect day-to-day usability.

Auto-brightness is occasionally slow to adjust, but not a major concern.

Connectivity and Features: Functional and Focused

The Ai+ Nova 5G runs on Android 15 with the company’s own NxtQuantum OS, offering a clean and bloat-free interface. Pre-installed apps are minimal and useful, including privacy settings, an app locker, and design tools.

It supports multiple 5G bands (N1/N3/N5/N8/N28/N40/N77/N78), dual SIM, microSD expansion up to 1TB, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB OTG. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also present.

The side-mounted fingerprint scanner is quick and doubles as a shortcut for apps and payments. Face unlock is available but may not offer the highest level of security.

Performance: Everyday Use Handled Well

Powered by the Unisoc T8200 6nm chipset and paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, the AI Plus Nova performance is smooth for daily tasks. App transitions, social media use, and casual gaming are handled well. In day-to-day usage, the Nova 5G holds its own.

Scrolling through Instagram? Smooth. Juggling WhatsApp chats while streaming YouTube in the background? No stutters. Even light photo editing using Snapseed ran fine. For basic multitasking, it's absolutely usable.

I used this as my secondary phone for nearly two weeks. Daily apps like Google Maps, Gmail, and Spotify loaded quickly and ran without a fuss. Switching between 5-6 open apps did cause some reloads, especially with heavier apps like Chrome and YouTube running together, but nothing too frustrating.

Gaming? Think light. Titles like Subway Surfers and Clash of Clans run smoothly. Call of Duty: Mobile worked only on low graphics settings and got warm after about 20 minutes. Not hot enough to burn your fingers, but noticeable.

Benchmarks say it scores 743 in single-core and 2004 in multi-core on Geekbench. But in real use? This is a phone that can keep up with a regular day, as long as you’re not trying to push its limits too hard.

App management under heavier multitasking could be better, but remains acceptable for the segment.

Camera: Capable But Limited

The AI Plus Nova camera setup includes a 50MP rear sensor that performs reasonably well in daylight. Colors are slightly oversaturated, and textures lose sharpness upon zooming in. Portrait mode works decently, though skin smoothing can be noticeable.

In low-light conditions, image quality degrades with visible grain. The 5MP front camera is suitable for video calls and basic selfies.

Video recording includes 4K at 30fps on the rear and 1080p on the front. Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) is available, but stabilization remains basic.

Battery Life: Strong Endurance, Slow Charging

The AI Plus Nova battery capacity is 5,000mAh, providing reliable all-day usage. Moderate tasks like messaging, media consumption, and browsing easily stretch it into the second day for light users.

Charging speed is limited by the bundled 10W charger, taking about two hours to reach approximately 88%. While not ideal, it aligns with the phone’s price category.

A Balanced Entry-Level 5G Smartphone

The Ai+ Nova 5G makes a strong case for itself in the under ₹10,000 bracket. With a clean interface, high refresh rate display, decent day-to-day performance, and dependable battery life, it covers key areas effectively.

Camera output is basic, and charging speed could be improved. However, these limitations are expected at this price.

For students, new smartphone users, or those seeking a reliable secondary device, the AI Plus Nova 5G phone delivers good value where it matters.