AIWA India Kando Soundbar Review: Bigg bass and Budget friendly

Named after the Japanese term for "pure awareness," the AIWA India-SSB120 Kando soundbar aims to offer an engaging and immersive audio experience. Boasting a 120W power output and a 2.1 channel setup, this soundbar is compatible with a wide array of devices, including TVs, DVDs, PCs, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and MP3 players.

Connectivity and Versatility

One of the standout features of the AIWA India Kando is its extensive connectivity options, which include USB, SD, Bluetooth, auxiliary, optical, and HDMI (ARC) inputs. This broad compatibility ensures that users can easily connect their preferred devices, whether opting for wired or wireless setups. With robust build quality, integrated subwoofers, and multiple connectivity choices, the soundbar promises versatility and performance on paper.

However, the real question remains: does it live up to expectations in practical use? Let's delve deeper into our experience after using the product for several weeks.

AIWA India Kando Soundbar Review: Design and Build

The AIWA India features a distinctive long rectangular shape with a slight triangular form factor, making it an ideal complement for 43-inch TVs. The front is adorned with a mesh grille, while plastic materials cover the sides and ends. Control buttons are conveniently placed on the right side and include options for volume, source input, and mode, all cushioned with rubber padding. Additionally, users can control the soundbar via the included remote.

On the rear, the soundbar houses a 15V DC power supply, HDMI input, 3.5mm jack, USB port, coaxial port, and a power switch. However, it lacks an RCA input. For wireless connectivity, Bluetooth is available. Wall mounting connectors are situated on the rear, and the bottom features a plastic cover with stoppers.

The AIWA-SSB120's design is minimalist, avoiding excessive colors or distracting elements. Its height is designed to align with the base of most TVs on stands, ensuring it doesn't interfere with the viewing experience. However, the mesh grille gives a smooth look on the front, and the prominent Aiwa logo on the left side of it.

Accompanying the soundbar is a cleanly designed subwoofer that supports multiple ports for wired connections—HDMI, USB, Optical, and Coaxial—as well as Bluetooth. Since it’s a wired setup, the cables from the satellite speakers are routed to the subwoofer, but Aiwa has not provided lengthy cables to maintain a compact 2.1-channel environment, which can make wire management challenging.

AIWA India Kando Soundbar Review: Sound Performance and Daily Use

Equipped with 2 satellite speakers featuring dual 50mm drivers and a dedicated 130mm subwoofer, the AIWA India delivers a total power output of 120W. We tested the soundbar with a TV and various smartphones. The audio leans towards a bass-heavy profile, maintaining decent vocal clarity, though the high frequencies are not as pronounced. While the soundbar provides ample volume for most smart TVs, it tends to distort at volumes above 90%.

The Aiwa-SSB120 excels at emphasizing dialogue in films without overshadowing sound effects, a common issue with built-in TV speakers. For daily music listening, it offers a satisfactory experience, though it doesn’t match the smooth, balanced sound of higher-end soundbars.

We primarily used Bluetooth for connectivity, finding it a straightforward process with a single tap. However, connectivity issues were observed when trying to connect from two rooms away, though it worked well with smartphones with a good range.

AIWA India Kando Soundbar Review: Unique Features and Quirks

Despite being a soundbar, the Aiwa-SSB120 has some quirks worth mentioning. The remote control can be frustrating, as it sometimes delays in registering inputs. However, the soundbar includes multiple EQ modes—Movies, Music, and News—allowing users to tailor the audio experience to their content. Switching between these modes requires tapping on the remote, which might be inconvenient for some users.

The EQ modes are effective and do make a noticeable difference, depending on the content. However, constantly adjusting the bass levels and volume every time the soundbar is used can be a minor inconvenience.

AIWA India Kando Soundbar Review: Verdict

The AIWA-SSB120 soundbar presents good value for its price, particularly appealing to those who enjoy loud, bass-heavy music. Priced at Rs. 5,999, it offers a compact design that fits well with most TVs, supports wall mounting, and features a minimalist aesthetic.

However, if clarity and refined sound are your primary concerns, this soundbar may not be the best choice. While it fulfills its promise of a cinematic experience and delivers 2.1-channel surround sound, some refinement could elevate it to a leading contender in its price range. For budget-conscious buyers willing to overlook its quirks, the Aiwa-SSB120 remains a solid option.