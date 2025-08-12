Alogic Clarity Max Touch 32” UHD 4K Monitor Review

The Alogic Clarity Max Touch 32” UHD 4K monitor aims to combine creative flexibility with professional functionality. It offers a large glossy 4K display, multi-touch capability, a retractable 8MP webcam, and USB-C power delivery, all wrapped in a design that supports both work and entertainment needs. It’s positioned as a high-end option for users who value features beyond a standard monitor.

It’s priced at ₹119,990, that puts the question is - does what it offers make it worth the spend?

Built Like It Means Business

Assembly is straightforward thanks to a two-piece stand design secured by a thumb screw. The silver aluminum stand provides solid stability with minimal wobble. It supports tilt and height adjustments, allowing ergonomic flexibility without the need for extra-cost accessories. The glossy 32-inch panel is framed in a clean, minimalist design. While the glossy finish enhances color vibrancy, it can also introduce glare depending on lighting conditions, something a good desk setup can help mitigate.

Ports, Power, and Plenty of Options

The Clarity Max Touch offers multiple input options:

• USB-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode, 65W laptop charging, and data transfer

• Two HDMI 2.1 ports

• DisplayPort 1.4

• Two USB-A ports for accessories

• USB-B to connect the hub and audio to a computer

• 3.5mm audio jack

The integrated USB hub can connect accessories and audio devices while also powering a laptop. Up to 65W of passthrough charging is provided, sufficient for most laptops, though heavier workloads on high-power models may exceed this. VESA 100x100mm compatibility means you can use alternative stands or arms. The monitor also supports portrait rotation, adding flexibility for coding, design, or document editing.

Big Canvas, Smooth Moves

The 32-inch 4K IPS panel runs at a maximum resolution of 3840×2160 at 60Hz. HDR400 support, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and broad color coverage make it appealing for creative work and content consumption. Color reproduction is vivid, and scaling options in macOS give flexibility depending on workspace needs.

Touch support includes 10-point input and works with MPP 2.0 styluses offering up to 4,096 pressure levels. Through the UPDD Commander app, gestures can be customized per app, making it adaptable for tasks from navigation to image manipulation. Extended touch use can cause arm fatigue, but for quick actions, swipes, or stylus work, it’s a useful tool.

Smile for the Slide-Out Camera

The 8MP (4K) retractable webcam remains hidden when not in use, extending automatically when a video app is opened.

It has a manual tilt wheel for angle adjustments. Image quality is clear and better than many integrated display cameras, but there is some slight grain, and overall performance lands just below the expected level. Privacy-conscious users will appreciate the motorized retraction, which prevents unintended activation.