Alogic Fusion Pro Nexus Dock Review: The Ultimate Port Fix

These days, laptops are thinner, lighter, and — annoyingly — short on ports. That’s where the Alogic Fusion Pro Nexus USB-C Universal Video Dock comes in. This tiny but mighty device takes "not enough ports" and flips it into "more than you’ll probably need."

After putting it through its paces, I can say this isn’t just another dongle. It’s a proper connection hub. Whether you’re a student hopping between classes or a professional who needs multiple screens, this dock is a lifesaver. No gimmicks, no fuss — just the ports and power you need, when you need them.

Alogic Fusion Pro Nexus Dock Review: Features

Blurry presentation slides are embarrassing. But with this dock, you’ll get crystal-clear 4K video on HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB-C. Got stuck with a legacy projector that only supports VGA? No sweat. Plug it in and go. No need to search for that "one weird adapter" or delay the meeting. It just works.

If you’re using a Windows laptop, you can connect two external displays. That means one screen for your research, one for your spreadsheets, and your laptop’s main screen for everything else. Mac users only get support for one external screen, but that’s more of a macOS limitation. Still, it’s a win for both sides.

This thing is smaller than a deck of cards but can handle everyday wear and tear like a champ. The cable folds neatly into the body, so you’re not stuck dealing with dangling wires. Made from aluminum and ABS, it’s light but strong. Toss it in your bag, and it’s ready to roll whenever you need it.

Laptop battery dying during a work session? Not with this dock. It offers 100W power delivery, which means it charges your laptop while keeping all your peripherals connected. No need for extra charging bricks or power adapters. One dock. One connection. That’s it.

Here’s what you get:

USB-A (the classic one)

USB-C (for modern devices)

Ethernet (for solid, stable internet)

HDMI (for high-def displays)

DisplayPort (another display option)

VGA (for those ancient projectors)

Headphone jack (because sometimes Bluetooth just isn’t it)

It’s like carrying a full IT department in your backpack. The Ethernet port alone saved me when Wi-Fi went rogue.

Alogic Fusion Pro Nexus Dock Review: Performance

Whether you connect via HDMI, VGA or any other port, whether you are connecting to a ancient device or modern, just plug it in, and you will be ready in under 30 seconds.

Sometime while working you forget to connect power to your laptop, but don't worry, with this dock that is covered. The dock’s 100W power delivery can keep your laptop charged while powering everything else. No outlet hunting. No battery panic.

Are you a multitasker, this dock is for you. You can connected two external monitors to Windows laptop. Emails on one screen, spreadsheets on another, and main laptop screen still free for research. Smooth as butter.