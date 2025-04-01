Alogic Yoga 3-in-1 Review: One Stand to Charge Them All?

Charging your devices can be a real pain, and a messy one especially when you have multiple devices to charge. Do you face this - cables all over your desk every day? That's just not fun. The Alogic Yoga 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand aims to solve that problem by letting you charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once. This means you can charge up to three devices in one go. Wherever you are—home, office, or on the move, the yoga stand is designed to be portable and convenient. But is it worth the cash? We'll put that to the test.

Alogic Yoga 3-in-1—Travel Light, Charge Right

Design & Build Quality

The yoga stand fits right in at home or on the go. It's available in black or white and has a matte finish that won't show fingerprints. That build quality is seriously impressive: the stand is made of strong stuff and won't bend or buckle when you're holding devices up. One of the things you'll really appreciate about the stand is how easily you can swivel your phone to see it from a different angle. That's useful when your iPhone is charging in Standby mode—or just when you're scrolling through social media. The stand folds down to a tiny size, making it super portable.



Key Features

✔ Foldable design for portability

✔ Phone stand that adjusts for optimal viewing

✔ MagSafe compatible for stable grip on iPhones

✔ Matte finish to resist fingerprints and keep the design clean. Charging PerformancePerformance is key to any charging solution, and the Alogic Yoga stand charges all three charging spots efficiently and stably.

Charging Rates

📱 iPhones—15W with supported MagSafe models ( While testing on iphone 11 the estimated average charging time from 0% to 100% was approximately 207 minutes, which will differ for the devices supporting MagSafe.)

🎧 AirPods—5W

⌚ Apple Watch – 1.5W

The Apple Watch charging rate is slow, but it’s an overnighter compared to quick charging, but better than some other competitors that hot-up charge watches during overnight charging.

Compatibility

Compatibility The Alogic Yoga stand is designed for Apple users, with limited compatibility with Android devices:

• For iPhones (12 and above)— MagSafe compatible

• For Android phones without MagSafe— Bluetooth and create a bullet-proof set-up with a magnetic ring to allow MagSafe-style capabilities (separately purchased, Rs 4,900 ).

• For AirPods and other wireless earbuds—works with any Qi-enabled earbud model.

• For smartwatches, Apple Watch— And also a short list of Samsung Galaxy Watches (no Watch Ultra) will work.

-> Ease of use Setup is nice and easy— simply plug a USB-C cable (included) into a power source and place your devices in their designated spots on the charger. A power adapter is not included, so users will have to provide their own. The LED indicator on the front of the charger indicates the charging status of your devices, as follows:

• Slow blink—Device is charging.

• Fast blink—Device not detected.

While simple, the feedback lets you quickly know your devices are charging the way they should.

Travel-friendly

The compact and foldable design of the Alogic Yoga stand makes it well suited for travel. It weighs only 173 grams and fits neatly in your backpack without taking up a lot of room. You won’t have to carry multiple chargers and plug adapters, which helps to simplify the bag.

How It Compares to Competitors

While there are other 3-in-1 charging solutions on the market, the Alogic Yoga stand balances functionality, design, and price effectively. Here’s how it compares:

Feature Alogic Yoga 3-in-1 Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Design Compact, foldable Sturdy, but bulkier Foldable, but less stable Charging Speed 15W iPhone, 5W AirPods, 1.5W Watch 15W iPhone, 5W AirPods, 5W Watch 15W iPhone, 5W AirPods, 1.5W Watch Portability ✅ Excellent for travel ❌ Bulky ✅ Compact, but heavier Heat Management ✅ Stays cool ❌ Can get warm ❌ May overheat with extended use Price ₹3,990 ₹7,499 ₹4,999

The Alogic Yoga stand stands out for its compact, travel-friendly build, making it ideal for frequent travelers or those looking for an all-in-one charging solution at a more affordable price than premium alternatives.

Is It Worth Buying?

For someone interested in pretty much a full range of usability, style, and engagement, then Alogic Yoga's 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is a good consideration. It is compact and foldable and is a great choice for travel and gives you the ability for fast wireless charging from a trusted company in Alogic.

Who Should Buy It?

✔ Apple's users with more than one device (iPhone, AirPods, and/or Apple Watch)

✔ Someone looking for a small all-in-one charger for travel

✔ Anyone who appreciates a tidy and organized charging station

Who Should Skip It?

✖ Someone wanting a faster charge for the Apple Watch

✖ Anyone who has wired charging methods for whatever devices you have

✖ Anyone who has an Android device and does not support MagSafe

→ For ₹3,990, overall the Alogic Yoga 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is worth it for Apple users who want a good-looking, space-saving, travel-friendly charger. It is not perfect, but with its design, usability, and performance, it’s a worthy investment for those looking to cut down on charging clutter.