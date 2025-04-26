ASUS ExpertBook P1 Review: Walk the business line with grace and grit

Small ambition and quiet confidence

The ASUS ExpertBook P1 P1403CVA is a business laptop that wants to appeal to a broader audience—and does.

Available for ₹72,990 (down from ₹129,990—a massive 43% off MRP) on Flipkart, this ExpertBook P1 P1403CVA is not a business laptop that wants to show off an enterprise badge. But it still has specs that enterprise customers use.

You get a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and corporate-grade security features like TPM 2.0 and self-healing BIOS.

You don’t get the flash that consumer laptops come with—glowing logos, edge-to-edge screens, or brushed metal. It’s reliable value and a reasonable amount of reliability you can take with you, packaged in a very businesslike 1.42 kg polycarbonate body. And it’s affordable.

If you buy online, there are bank offers, exchange offers up to ₹25,000, and a ₹99 Protect Promise Fee on top of that on your online purchase, and if you hurry and are lucky, you might get delivery by 11 PM tonight.

Built to take a beating, not turn heads

Designed for daily commutes and chaotic backpacks, the ExpertBook P1 has MIL-STD-810H certification and a hinge that folds flat to 180 degrees. It’s the kind of laptop you can trust in a meeting or a crowded train.

But the display is a letdown. The 14-inch Full HD panel is anti-glare and fine for Excel sheets and PDFs but lacks vibrancy and punch.

Covering just 67% sRGB and 45% NTSC and maxing out around 250 nits brightness, it’s not great for media consumption or creative work.

Ports that prove ASUS isn’t chasing trends

While other laptops slim down to just USB-C, ASUS keeps the port buffet wide open:

two USB-C ports (with DisplayPort and Power Delivery), two USB-A ports, HDMI 1.4b, Ethernet, and even a headphone jack.

For anyone still using legacy accessories or wired connections, this is a dream setup.

The HDMI port's maximum resolution is 1080p/60Hz, which may not be the most advanced, but it suffices for monitors and presentations.

Typing that doesn’t tax your fingers

The chiclet keyboard on the ExpertBook P1 holds up well during long typing sessions.

Backlit in white with four brightness levels and accented with blue on the F1–F4 keys, it’s practical without feeling boring.

The large touchpad is responsive and has a fingerprint sensor in the corner, so you get functionality and biometric security.

Performance that’s good but old

The i7-13620H with 32GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD (with sequential read/write speeds of around 3500/3100 MB/s) is multitasking-friendly.

Benchmark scores reflect real-world performance.

Cinebench R23: ~9900 multi-core, ~1670 single-core

Geekbench 6: ~10300 multi-core, ~2200 single-core

PCMark 10: ~6111 overall (great for productivity, light media work)

This is good for office work, browsing, and light editing, but newer CPUs like the Intel Core Ultra 5 have better graphics and efficiency. Heavy gamers or full-time creators might want to look elsewhere.

Battery that respects your workday

The 50Wh battery lasts around 7.5 to 8 hours according to PCMark 10’s Battery Test—enough to last a full workday or a college lecture marathon. Charging via the 65W USB-C adapter is fast and versatile and supports variable voltage input (useful with power banks or airplane ports).

Cool and quiet even under stress

The ExpertBook P1 stays cool even when it’s under load. Temperatures can go up to 85-90°C with no throttling, and the fan noise is 38 dB at max.

Considering it’s a slim business part, it’s not bad thermally.

All business and no frills

The ASUS ExpertBook P1 P1403CVA is not a showstopper. At Rs. 72,990, it’s built for practical end users who want a stable frame, privacy, and multitasking and who don’t care about ultra-thin bezels or monstrous displays.

-> It’s a workhorse, not a show pony.

And in a market full of flashy and breakable hardware, it’s a welcome change.

For students, freelancers, or anyone who needs to write reports over watching reels, the ExpertBook P1 is dependable in a quiet package—nothing more and nothing less.