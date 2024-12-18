ASUS ExpertBook P5 Review: A Sleek Powerhouse for Professionals

The ASUS ExpertBook P5 aims to deliver more than just a typical business laptop experience. Designed for modern professionals, it boasts powerful hardware, AI-driven tools, and robust security features. At a starting price of 1 lakh, ASUS positions this laptop as a premium device for multitaskers, remote workers, and executives. But does it live up to its lofty claims, or is it simply another business laptop with a high price tag? Let’s dive deeper to find out.

Light. Tough. Business-ready.

The ExpertBook P5 is as sharp-looking as it is durable. It’s got an aluminum body that’s sleek without feeling delicate. At just 1.29 kg, it’s light enough to carry all day without straining your shoulder. And don’t worry about everyday mishaps. This laptop is MIL-STD 810H certified, which means it can shrug off minor drops, shocks, and vibrations like a pro.

Need to lay the screen flat for a quick show-and-tell? No problem. The 180-degree hinge makes that happen. And it’s not a wobbly mess like cheaper laptops—the hinge stays steady as you type.

On the ports front, you get a decent selection:

2 Thunderbolt 4 ports

1 USB-A 3.2 port

1 HDMI 2.1 port

1 3.5mm audio jack

That’s enough to connect your essentials, but there’s a catch. No Ethernet port. If you need a wired internet connection, you’ll have to get a USB-C-to-Ethernet adapter. Annoying, but manageable.

Smooth scrolling. Sharp visuals. No OLED.

The 14-inch 2.5K display is one of the first things you’ll notice. It’s 144Hz, which means buttery-smooth scrolling and fast visuals. Most business laptops are stuck at 60Hz, but once you see 144Hz, there’s no going back.

It’s not all roses, though. The screen maxes out at 400 nits brightness, which works indoors but struggles in bright sunlight. The matte finish helps reduce glare, so you’re good in well-lit offices or workspaces. The only real miss? No OLED option. At this price, it’s a fair complaint.

Handles everything. No excuses.

If speed is what you’re after, the ExpertBook P5 is ready to deliver. Powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 and paired with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, this thing can juggle 50 Chrome tabs, multiple spreadsheets, and a video call without slowing down.

During our tests, we threw everything at it—huge Excel files, Photoshop edits, Teams calls, and more. Not once did it lag or freeze. Even file transfers were speedy, thanks to the 2TB SSD. If your day involves moving large files around, this laptop won’t waste your time.

Real-world performance test:

40+ Chrome tabs = Smooth sailing

Video editing? Light tasks, yes. Heavy editing, not so much.

File transfers? Lightning-fast.

Simply put, this laptop will keep up, even if you’re in "multitasker overload" mode.

Handy AI Features, but not groundbreaking.

ASUS packed in some AI-driven tools to make work a little easier. They’re useful, but not game-changers. Here’s what you get:

AI Noise Cancellation: Filters out background noise during calls. Dogs barking? Gone. Keyboard clicks? Silenced. But if you have a soft voice, it might clip you off mid-sentence.

Filters out background noise during calls. Dogs barking? Gone. Keyboard clicks? Silenced. But if you have a soft voice, it might clip you off mid-sentence. Meeting Transcription: Automatically transcribes what people are saying during calls. It works fine for single-speaker situations, but in team meetings where everyone’s talking over each other, it struggles.

Automatically transcribes what people are saying during calls. It works fine for single-speaker situations, but in team meetings where everyone’s talking over each other, it struggles. Auto-Framing & Background Blur: Keeps you centered on camera and blurs the background. It works, but honestly, Zoom and Teams already do this.

The AI features are nice extras, but they’re not exactly deal-clinchers. Noise cancellation is the real MVP here, especially if you’re tired of explaining "That’s my dog, not a fire alarm."

Comfy typing. Smart trackpad.

Typing on the ExpertBook P5 feels natural. The 1.5mm key travel gives just enough feedback without being too “clicky.” If you type all day, you’ll appreciate this. Plus, it’s backlit, so you’re good to go even in low-light settings.

The trackpad is more than just a pointing tool. It supports ASUS Smart Gestures, so you can swipe along its edges to control brightness and volume. It’s one of those features you didn’t know you needed until you try it.

Privacy protected. Calls are clear.

The 1080p IR webcam is sharp enough to keep you looking professional on calls. No blurry outlines, no grainy footage. But the real highlight? The physical camera shutter. Slide it closed, and nobody can spy on you—not even your nosy cat.

The AI-powered microphone blocks out background noise. It’s great for calls, but just like the noise-canceling system, it sometimes cuts out softer voices. The speakers are good enough for video calls and light media use, but if you’re hoping for deep bass, you’ll want to plug in headphones.

Like a digital vault.

ASUS made security a priority. Here’s the quick list of protections:

Facial recognition login (no passwords, just your face)

(no passwords, just your face) TPM 2.0 chip (for secure boot and data encryption)

(for secure boot and data encryption) Fused Root of Trust & Downgrade Protection (stops unauthorized BIOS changes)

(stops unauthorized BIOS changes) 5-year BIOS updates (most laptops don’t offer this)

The BIOS protection is a big deal. It keeps hackers from making unauthorized changes, and ASUS guarantees 5 years of BIOS updates, which is rare in consumer laptops. This is a huge win for people handling sensitive files.

Long-lasting. Fast charging.

ASUS claims 28 hours of battery life, but real-world use says closer to 18 hours. Even so, that’s still enough for a full workday and then some. If you’re doing heavy tasks like video playback or editing, expect around 9 to 10 hours.

When you need to recharge, it’s fast charging to the rescue. It takes you from 5% to 60% in just 40 minutes. Enough time for a quick lunch break, and you’re back in action.

Work anywhere. Get help anywhere.

The 1-year international warranty is a standout feature. If you buy it in one country and work in another, you’re still covered. Business travelers and globetrotters will appreciate this.