Asus V400 AiO V470VA review: Core i7 speed meets sleek all in one design

All-in-ones have always been a balancing act: the performance of a full PC in a single device that can sit proudly in a modern living room, bedroom, or study. The Asus V400 AiO (V470VA) has landed firmly in that zone. It has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, DDR5 memory, and a 27” 100Hz display. All of that in a slimmer and sleeker package than the previous models. But as always, the specs don’t tell the whole story, especially for this type of device that really needs to be used in daily life. We’ve used the V470VA for several days of productivity, media, and benchmarking to see where it excels and what compromises can be made.







Slim design that hides power inside

At first glance the Asus V400 AiO (V470VA) looks like a confident minimalist. Its slim chassis, rounded corners, and ultra-thin bezels give it a 93% screen-to-body ratio and a presence that’s both sleek and modern. Asus claims the new chassis is 25% thinner than previous all-in-ones, and it feels every bit as compact on a desk. Despite weighing 9 kg, it feels sturdy, not cumbersome, thanks to a precisely engineered metallic hinge and an engraved stand that keeps things looking elegant.

Cable clutter, the bane of desktop systems, is largely solved here. A routed cable management system in the stand keeps wires out of sight, leaving a cleaner workspace. The retractable 1080p IR webcam with privacy shutter and Windows Hello facial recognition support is another example of Asus merging functionality with design. It’s a small but thoughtful touch, especially in an age where video conferencing is part of our daily routines.

A smoother 27-inch display you’ll notice instantly

The display on the V470VA is one of its key features. A 27-inch Full HD IPS panel running at 100 Hz, it feels smoother than the standard 60 Hz panels found in most all-in-ones. Scrolling through documents or navigating the Windows interface benefits from the higher refresh rate, as do casual games and video playback.

With 300 nits of brightness and full sRGB coverage, the screen is vibrant and punchy for work and entertainment. TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light emissions and an anti-glare coating helps reduce eye strain during long sessions. Note that while the panel is good for productivity and media, it lacks the inky blacks and infinite contrast of OLED panels. For creators working in HDR or color-critical workflows, this panel is competent but not transformative.

i7 performance that feels desktop class

The V470VA is powered by Intel’s 13th Gen Core i7-13620H, a 10-core, 16-thread mobile processor that can boost up to 4.9 GHz. With 16 GB of DDR5 memory (expandable to 32 GB) and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, it’s built for multitasking.

In daily use, our tests meant juggling multiple Chrome windows with dozens of tabs, running Office apps, handling video calls, and streaming media without stutter. CPU-bound workloads like Excel macros, light coding tasks, and video compression ran smoothly. Thermal design is often a weak spot in slim all-in-ones, but here the CPU sustained high clocks in extended runs, rarely dropping below its rated boost frequencies.

Benchmarks that tell the truth

Graphics that remind you this is not for gamers

3DMark’s Steel Nomad Light scored 861 points with an average of 6.38 FPS. This confirms what the hardware already says: the integrated Intel UHD Graphics are not for gaming or 3D rendering. In practice, modern AAA titles are out of reach, while casual games and older eSports titles can run at lower settings. For users expecting smooth creative workloads in 3D modeling or GPU-heavy rendering, the lack of a discrete graphics option will be a limitation.

Storage That’s super fast

Storage is where the V470VA excels. The included WD SN5000-series PCIe 4.0 SSD scored 2402 in 3DMark’s storage benchmark. Load times reached 701 MB/s in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and game move operations hit 1858 MB/s. More importantly, access times averaged 75 microseconds, which means fast boot-ups, quick file transfers, and instant app launches. For everyday responsiveness, this SSD delivers. CPU benchmarks showed good performance. In 3DMark’s CPU Profile, the i7-13620H scored 6,713 on max threads and 1,033 on a single thread. Multithreaded workloads like data crunching or video encoding ran smoothly; single-thread performance kept daily tasks like document editing or browsing snappy. Sustained testing showed clocks at 4.8 GHz most of the time, so the slim body is doing a good job of cooling.

Speakers that surprise but keyboard that disappoints

Dual 5 W speakers with Dolby Atmos. Sound is surprisingly good for an all-in-one and can fill the room with decent midrange and clear highs. AI noise cancellation helps with conference calls and reduces background noise.

Where it fails is the peripherals. Wireless keyboards and mice are basic. Key travel is flat, and the mouse design is generic. If you plan to type, get a keyboard and mouse.

What it is like to use every day

Benchmarks give context to the specs, but day-to-day use reveals the personality of the V470VA. It wakes up fast, runs silently during light workloads, and is steady under heavy loads. The display is bright and smooth, and the audio is strong enough. I didn’t miss the small speakers, and the machine looks decent but understated and premium. It’s clear the machine is for productivity (drawing, video, and meetings); it’s good at all.

Deficiencies are clear too. No discrete graphics, so gaming and professional 3D workloads are not suitable for the system. The camera, though secure and functional, loses quality in dimly lit rooms. And while the design is sleek, those looking for workstation-level expandability will find the AiO format inherently limiting.

Final verdict should you buy the Asus V470VA

The Asus V400 AiO (V470VA) is where all-in-ones meet performance and style. Intel Core i7, DDR5 memory, and an SSD mean the V470VA doesn’t bat an eyelid at multitasking. Using the V470VA with its 27-inch 100 Hz panel and Dolby Atmos speakers for media consumption, you feel a notch up in usability, daily, and in some minor details of its design, like cable management and the retractable webcam. It’s also a product that fits in any modern home or office.

It’s not a gaming monster or a creator’s workstation but rather puts itself in the market as a decent, well-designed productivity machine. The Asus V400 AiO (V470VA) is for you if you’re a student, a family, or a professional who wants a desktop experience minus the fact that it comes out from a tower with wires everywhere. The V400 AiO (V470VA) with good company will always be a solid desktop.











