Benq GW2790 Monitor Review

Key Specs 27-inch Full HD IPS display

100Hz Refresh Rate

Edge-to-Edge Slim Bezel

99% sRGB Coverage

Dual HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2

Eye care features (eye-safe 2.0 certification)

Built-in Speaker - 2Wx2 Pros Versatile Display

Dedicated coding mode

Eye Care Technologies

Eye-CareU software Cons Limited Gaming Features

Limited Sound Volume Price: ₹ 11498 Ratings Price: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Features: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Overall: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Bottom Line The BenQ GW2790 Monitor offers a compelling blend of performance, usability, and eye care features, making it a worthy investment for users seeking a reliable display solution for work and play. While it may not cater to the most demanding gaming enthusiasts, its overall versatility and practical design make it a solid choice for a wide range of users.

BenQ continues to lead with innovative solutions tailored to diverse user needs. The recent launch of the BenQ GW2790 Monitor offers a versatile display solution designed to seamlessly transition between work and play. Let's explore the various features and functionalities of the GW2790, assessing its performance, usability, and technological advancements.

Build and Features

The BenQ GW2790 boasts a 27-inch Full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. Its slim bezels and matte finish contribute to an elegant design, minimizing distractions and enhancing visual comfort. The ergonomic stand allows for tilt adjustment, ensuring optimal viewing angles for extended usage.

The GW2790 comes with coding mode, which optimizes contrast and saturation to improve readability for programmers. During testing, this mode proved effective in enhancing visibility and facilitating debugging tasks, making it a valuable tool for coding professionals.

The GW2790 incorporates several eye care technologies, including Brightness Intelligence Technology (B.I.Tech.), Low Blue Light Plus, Flicker-Free, and Color Weakness Mode. These features work together to reduce eye strain and fatigue during prolonged usage, promoting user comfort and well-being.

While the GW2790 is primarily designed for productivity tasks, it also offers satisfactory gaming performance. With a 100Hz refresh rate and minimal display input lag, the monitor delivers smooth and responsive gameplay, albeit lacking support for advanced gaming features like AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync.

The monitor holds certifications from reputable organizations such as VESA and TÜV Rheinland, ensuring compliance with industry standards for display quality and safety. Additionally, the integrated Eye-CareU software provides convenient features such as break reminders and light adjustments, further enhancing user experience and comfort.

Performance

The BenQ GW2790 Monitor demonstrates consistent performance across different aspects, presenting itself as a versatile option for users prioritizing reliability and functionality. Its 27-inch Full HD IPS display delivers sharp and vivid visuals, complemented by a 100Hz refresh rate that ensures smooth transitions. Whether you're browsing, streaming, or working, the monitor's accurate colors and clarity enhance the viewing experience.

The various display modes allow for optimized contrast and saturation, enhancing readability, productivity, and gaming experiences. Additionally, BenQ's eye care technologies like Brightness Intelligence Technology (B.I.Tech.) and Low Blue Light Plus contribute to a comfortable viewing experience, particularly during prolonged usage.

The monitor offers dependable performance and a well-rounded feature set, catering to diverse tasks. Whether used for work or leisure activities, it reflects BenQ's commitment to practical innovation and user-focused design.

The monitor includes a pair of two 2-watt stereo speakers, delivering clear sound quality. However, it's worth noting that the volume output may be slightly lacking for users seeking a more immersive audio experience.