BenQ ScreenBar Halo Review: The Ultimate Desk Lighting Hack You Never Knew You Needed!

BenQ ScreenBar Halo: Game-Changing Desk Light?

Advertisment

Good lighting is an often-overlooked aspect of a productive workspace. If you’re working late at night, doing some photo editing, or browsing the internet, the proper desk lighting can go a long way in improving your workflow. At Rs 15,990, the BenQ ScreenBar Halo is designed to be efficient and adjustable—and uses no desk space. It has a wireless controller and a backlight integrated into the bar, providing a great guest room for desk lighting without taking up valuable desk room. Is the ScreenBar Halo all that it’s promised? Let’s find out.

Unboxing and Setup

From the moment you open the package, the ScreenBar Halo impresses with thoughtful packaging. It comes with:

Advertisment

• The LED light bar

• USB-A power cable (59 inches long)

• Wireless control dial

Advertisment

• Three AAA batteries

• Attachments for curved monitors

The setup of the ScreenBar Halo is easy and simple. Like desk lamps, but unlike traditional desk lamps, the ScreenBar Halo is a monitor attachment that cleverly clips to the top of your monitor using a counterweight with no clamps or no harm to your screen with glue. The bar is powered with a USB cable with your specific USB plug either to a wall outlet or the USB of your monitor.

Advertisment

The setup process is straightforward: insert the batteries into the wireless controller, touch the capacitive power button, and you're ready to go. The light turns on instantly, and the 35-degree adjustable angle ensures no screen glare.

Wireless Controller: A Game Changer

The wireless controller is awesome on the ScreenBar Halo. The previous model had a wired controller; this one uses 2.4 GHz wireless. The controller itself is a metal dial and has capacitive touch controls for:

Advertisment

• Power

• Brightness (100 stepless levels)

• Color temperature (2700K-6500K)

Advertisment

• Turns on front, back, or both

A particularly neat feature is the proximity sensor: the controller automatically "wakes up" when your hand is near, making adjustments effortless.

The only drawback? The icons on the controller aren’t backlit, which makes them hard to see in low-light conditions.

Advertisment

Wireless Controller

Lighting Performance: Bright, Adjustable, and Flicker-Free

The ScreenBar Halo does an excellent job of evenly illuminating the desk space without causing screen glare.The light features:

• Ultra-wide, or a full coverage area of 27.5 inches x 16.5 inches at 500 Lux

• Dual-color LED (cool white 6500K & warm yellow 2700K)

• Auto-dimming (adjusts with ambient light)

• Light bar backlight (adds some glow when the lights go out)

Compared to traditional desk lamps, the ScreenBar Halo provides superior lighting coverage without occupying desk space. The backlight feature is a nice touch, especially for users working in dim environments.

Build Quality and Design

BenQ has maintained its reputation for great build quality. The ScreenBar Halo has a metallic gray aluminum alloy finish and looks premium. The hinge is strong enough to hold the light bar in place without wobbling. The wireless controller is mostly plastic but feels good due to the smooth rotating dial and magnetic battery cover.

Is It Worth Rs 15,990?

If you spend hours at your desk, the BenQ ScreenBar Halo is a good upgrade. It will reduce clutter, improve artificial light, and change the overall experience of desk work. Rs 15,990 may seem expensive for a desk light, but having wireless control, auto-dimming, and good build quality pays off.

If you want to save some money, the older BenQ ScreenBar Plus (Rs 12,990) is a good option but doesn’t have wireless control or backlight.

BenQ ScreenBar Halo – Key Specifications

Feature Details Price Rs 15,990 Power Source USB-A (5V, 1A) Control Type Wireless controller (2.4 GHz) Brightness Levels 100 stepless levels Color Temperature 2700K - 6500K Lighting Modes Front light, Backlight, Both Auto-Dimming Yes (Ambient Light Sensor) Lighting Coverage 27.5” x 16.5” at 500 Lux Adjustability 35-degree angle Mounting Counterweight clip (no clamps/glue)



