BenQ TK710 Review: A Powerhouse for Gaming and Entertainment

Finding a gaming projector that doesn’t flinch in a well-lit room or buckle under the pressure of fast-paced gameplay is a tall order. Enter the BenQ TK710, a device designed to dazzle gamers and movie buffs alike. Does it hit the sweet spot or fumble? Let’s break it down.

Build Quality: Solid but Not Perfect

First impressions matter, and the TK710 doesn’t disappoint—mostly. Its compact build is reassuringly sturdy, and at just 6.6 pounds, it’s portable enough to move from room to room without breaking a sweat. Ceiling mounting is recommended, but the 10% vertical lens shift and 1.3x zoom make it flexible for other setups too.

What doesn’t impress? The remote. It feels like it was borrowed from an older device—functional, but uninspired. For a projector this advanced, it deserved better.

Connectivity and Features: Jack of All Trades

Dual HDMI 2.0b ports with HDCP 2.2 ensure you can connect your latest gaming console or streaming stick without hiccups. There’s also an RS-232 port and USB-A for powering accessories. Audiophiles will love the eARC support for premium sound systems.

But—and it’s a big one—there’s no built-in OS. Want Netflix or YouTube? You’ll need to hook up an external device. Some might see this as a deal-breaker; others might prefer the streamlined approach. Either way, it’s worth noting.

Performance: A Feast for the Eyes

This is where the TK710 flexes its muscles. The 4K visuals are sharp and vibrant, thanks to its laser phosphor light source and a 0.65-inch DMD chip. It handles ambient light like a champ, with 3,200 ANSI lumens making daytime viewing a breeze. Colors pop off the screen, hitting 95% of the Rec.709 gamut, while the 600,000:1 contrast ratio delivers deep blacks and crisp whites.

Gaming? It’s like butter. With a response time of 4.16ms at 1080p (240Hz) and 16ms at 4K, you won’t be cursing input lag. Whether you're fragging enemies in an FPS or exploring magical worlds in an RPG, the dedicated HDR modes bring scenes to life.

This isn’t just for hardcore gamers. Movie lovers will appreciate its sharp visuals and vibrant colors. Students and professionals can use it for presentations and lectures. The lack of a built-in OS might frustrate casual users, but if you’re a tech-savvy gamer or cinephile, this might be your dream setup.