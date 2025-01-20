Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ Review: ANC, 40-Hour Playtime, and Durability

Blaupunkt's BTW300 Moksha+ might very well turn out to be the new life for audiophiles and active fitness enthusiasts alike, thanks to the commendable sound quality, prodigious battery life, and tough build quality it offers. Besides, being equipped with top-notch features such as active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3, and IPX7-rated water resistance, the earbuds are astonishingly cheap.

Do you look for such earbuds that fit both the bill of being budget-friendly without compromising on performance and durability? Then, perhaps, the guess would be right with the Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ in active noise cancellation, entertainment, sound quality, and featuring up to 40 hours of max usage. Will that turn out to be a boon? Read on.

Purchase Link: Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+

Price: Rs 2,000

Design and Build: Rugged Yet Chic

Not only do the BTW300 Moksha+ sound great, but they also increase some brownie points for build. They are sleek and pretty contemporary, made from matte black with simple detailing. The lightweight, ergonomic design makes them best for prolonged usage—be it during workouts or long commuting travels.

At an IPX7 water-resistance rating, Moksha+ is ready to take on the rain, sweat, and an accidental dip in water. That's why it would be quite a hot pick among fitness enthusiasts out there! Alternatively, intuitive touch controls provide seamless access to music, phone calls, and noise cancellation with the least effort and time involved.

Sound Quality: Crystal Clear Engineered ANC

In return, the BTW300 Moksha+ houses powerful drivers that create a balanced frequency response with power-packed bass and sublime mids and highs, allowing anything from head-banging on bass-heavy beats to just some relaxing acoustic tracks to pass through the genres seamlessly.

With active noise cancellation (ANC) capability, the earbuds promise to block all surrounding noise at this price range so you can concentrate on your music, calls, or podcasts. Though it is not the best in the business, the ANC can definitely silence the office chat and underground train noises to an extent.

Battery Life: Long Listening Session

Moksha+ claims that 40 hours on a single charge are allowed, thanks to more charges received from the case. In other words, seldom does one play 8 hours at one stretch, which makes for superb usage on long trips or days out.

For a fast top-up, TurboVolt rapid charging provides more than 2 hours of play from just 10 minutes of charging, so your favorite tunes never run dry!

Connectivity: Smooth and Solid

Thanks to Bluetooth 5.3, it is fast and stable up to 10 meters. Pairing is a breeze, and with dual-device connectivity supported by the earbuds, you can switch between your devices without hassle.

Low latency mode is a boon for gamers and binge watchers so audio stays in sync with visuals.

Blaupunkt BTW100 Khrome Bassbuds vs. Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+

Feature BTW100 Khrome Bassbuds BTW300 Moksha+ Price ₹1,199 ₹2,000 Sound Quality Bass-heavy with decent highs; mids can take a backseat. Balanced audio with punchy bass, clear mids, and highs. Special Features Low-latency gaming mode, TurboVolt quick charge. Active Noise Cancellation, dual-device connectivity. Battery Life 30 hours total, 5 hours per charge. 40 hours total, 8 hours per charge. Water Resistance IPX5 (resistant to sweat and light rain). IPX7 (resistant to sweat, rain, and submersion). Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 with low-latency mode. Bluetooth 5.3 with low-latency mode and dual pairing. Best For Budget bass lovers and casual gamers. ANC fans, fitness enthusiasts, and all-round users.

Verdict:

Go for the BTW100 Khrome Bassbuds if you want bass-heavy sound and gaming features at a lower price.

BTW300 Moksha+ if you want better sound balance, ANC, and more durability for a bit more price.

Why should you buy the Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+?

If you're in the market for affordable earbuds with good sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a durable build, the BTW300 Moksha+ is the way to go. While audiophiles may wish for more detail in the sound or more high-end ANC, for most users, these earphones are hard to beat for the price. Whether you are commuting, working out, or just playing your favorite tunes, Moksha+ will not fail to impress.