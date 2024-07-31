Boston Levin Storm AIRMAX Earbuds Review

Advertisment

Key Specs 13mm dynamic drivers

Supports AAC and SBC codecs

Lithium-polymer 55mAh battery per earbud

Up to 32 hours playtime (including charging case)

Type-C fast charging

Bluetooth 5.3

50ms latency in gaming mode

MEMS microphone

AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)

IPX5 (splash and sweat resistant) Pros Elegant and modern design

Comfortable fit for extended use

Audio performance with powerful bass

Low latency gaming mode

Call quality with noise cancellation

Battery life Cons Mids and highs can blur at high volumes

Flimsy charging case

No app support for customization Price: ₹999 Ratings Price: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Features: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Overall: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Bottom Line The Boston Levin Storm AIRMAX earbuds offer a well-rounded package, offering a blend of style, comfort, and performance at an attractive price point. Despite some minor drawbacks, they are a solid choice for anyone looking to enhance their audio experience.

In the ever-evolving world of wireless audio technology, the Boston Levin Storm AIRMAX earbuds emerge as a promising contender, especially given their current promotional pricing. These earbuds claim to offer impressive features such as extended playtime, low latency gaming, and advanced noise cancellation, all at an enticing price point. Let's delve deeper into whether these earbuds live up to their promises.

Build Quality

Right out of the box, the Levin Storm AIRMAX impresses with its ergonomic in-ear design and sleek transparent aesthetic. The see-through case is a modern touch, making these earbuds a fashionable accessory for everyday use. The build quality feels robust, aligning with its IPX5 rating, ensuring resistance against water and sweat. This makes the earbuds reliable companions for workouts and outdoor activities.

The earbuds fit perfectly in the ears, providing a comfortable experience even during extended use. This is a significant advantage, as many earbuds cause discomfort over long periods. The combination of style, comfort, and durability makes the Levin Storm AIRMAX a standout in its category.

Connectivity and Features

The Levin Storm AIRMAX is packed with features that cater to both audiophiles and gamers. Bluetooth 5.3 technology ensures a stable connection with a range of up to 15 meters, allowing for freedom of movement without compromising audio quality. Pairing is quick and effortless, with the connection remaining solid even in environments with multiple devices.

One of the standout features is the dedicated Game mode, which boasts a swift 50ms low latency, ensuring a seamless and responsive gaming experience. This feature significantly reduces lag, enhancing gameplay and making the earbuds a great choice for mobile gamers.

The 13mm drivers, coupled with support for AAC and SBC codecs, deliver rich, high-fidelity sound. The bass is particularly noteworthy, providing a deep and immersive audio experience. The MEMS Mic with AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology ensures clear communication during calls by minimizing background noise, making it ideal for use in noisy environments.

Performance

When it comes to audio performance, the Levin Storm AIRMAX truly shines. The earbuds deliver a robust and rich sound, with deep bass that adds intensity to music and gaming sessions. Listening to a variety of music genres, from hip hop to classical, the earbuds handle them all with ease. However, the mids and highs can become slightly muddled at higher volumes, especially with more complex tracks, and the soundstage is not as wide as some might prefer.

For gamers, the dedicated Game mode is a game-changer. The reduced latency makes the audio more in sync with visuals, creating an immersive experience that enhances gameplay. Call quality is another strong point, with the MEMS microphones and AI-powered ENC ensuring that voices are clear and background noise is minimized.

Battery Life: The Boston Levin Storm AIRMAX earbuds are powered by a lithium-polymer battery with a capacity of 55mAh per earbud. As per the company's claims, the earbuds provide a total playtime of up to 32 hours, with approximately 6 hours of use per earbud on a single charge. The earbuds support fast charging via a Type-C port, allowing for convenient and quick charging when needed.

In our rundown, the earbuds lasted 5 hours and 49 minutes on a single charge, which is quite close to the claim. The Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity is reliable, allowing for stable and quick pairing with devices. However, the charging case feels a bit flimsy, which could raise concerns about its long-term durability. Additionally, the lack of app support means there is no way to customize the EQ or check battery status through a dedicated app.

The Boston Levin Storm AIRMAX earbuds deliver a stylish and durable design, along with comfortable wear for extended use. Their sound quality is impressive, particularly for bass enthusiasts, though audiophiles may find the mids and highs lacking at higher volumes. Gaming mode offers a significant advantage with reduced latency, and call quality is exceptional due to effective noise cancellation. While battery life is excellent and connectivity is reliable, the case feels less durable and the lack of app support is a minor drawback.