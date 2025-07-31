Boult Mustang Torq review: A wild design ride with just enough grit

There’s no shortage of TWS earbuds in the budget segment. But every once in a while, one of them pops out of the box and screams, “I’m not here to blend in.” The Boult Mustang Torq is that kind of gear, less of an earphone, more of a pocket-sized tribute to muscle cars.

Advertisment

But once you’re done staring at its flashy shell, the real question kicks in: how well does it perform? So, let find out the answer in this Boult Mustang Torq review after spending a few weeks with it. Spoiler alert, this isn’t just a showpiece.

Boult Mustang Torq Review: Loud design, louder personality

Let’s get this out of the way, this case isn’t trying to be subtle. Inspired by the Ford Mustang, the Torq looks like a miniature car part. The running horse emblem sits proudly up front, and white racing stripes stretch across the body. Two Type-C ports sit at the back, not for dual charging, but likely for symmetry, mimicking tail lights.

Open the case, and red LEDs come alive. When you open the case, there is a faint engine revving sound too. However, you can only hear it when you are in a quiet room and holding it close. Though it’s not a gaming TWS, it has RGB arrows and glowing stems that give it a futuristic flair.

While the design wins on style, it stumbles slightly in practicality. The earbuds don’t snap in as easily as you'd like. You’ll often need a second try to get them seated properly. Also, the build quality is decent, but the hinge feels a little flimsy for something priced at ₹5,999 (MRP). However, if you are buying it up during a sale at ₹1,999, this won’t feel like a deal-breaker.

Boult Mustang Torq Review: Fit and comfort

The earbuds come with the in-ear design. They are lightweight and don’t fall out easily. However, there's a silly miss: there's no L/R marking on the earbuds themselves. Drop them outside the case, and it becomes a guessing game. Small detail, big impact.

Still, they are comfortable to use for long hours, even during extended commutes. And yes, the RGB lighting on each bud adds a gamer-friendly, OTT touch. Take that as a win or cringe, depending on your style.

Boult Mustang Torq Review: Bassy, boomy, but not too refined

The earbuds are packed with 13 mm drivers. That’s more than enough for loud, thumpy playback. The bass is thick, some would say punchy, others might say too punchy. In tracks where vocals are front and center, you’ll notice they get a little lost in the boom.

That said, listening to tracks like Hotel California or Blue by Billie Eilish still feels immersive. If you like hip-hop, electronic, or anything with deep bass, you’ll enjoy the ride. Folk or acoustic? You might miss some detail.

The loudness is impressive, but distortion does creep in at peak volume. Also, there’s no ANC here. Boult includes extra ear tips for passive isolation, which helps a little, but in crowded streets or noisy commutes, don’t expect complete silence.

Boult Mustang Torq Review: Surprisingly tight response

Gaming mode is where these earbuds punch above their weight. It comes with low-latency Combat™ Mode. Once activated, you’ll hear gunshots and footsteps in Call of Duty: Mobile with almost no lag. Boult claims 45 ms latency, and the real-world performance is good enough for casual gaming.

If you're a mobile gamer looking for something affordable that doesn’t mess with your reaction times, this gets the job done. For budget earbuds, this is a pleasant surprise.

Boult Mustang Torq Review: Call quality

Each bud packs two mics and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). That sounds solid, but the mic picks up your voice clearly in quiet rooms, and noisy backgrounds still leak through. If you’re on a call in a bus or marketplace, don’t expect miracles.

However, the person on the other side won’t have trouble hearing you unless it gets really loud around you. For office calls or indoor meetings, they’re reliable.

Boult Mustang Torq Review: Touch controls

It comes with responsive and easy-to-remember touch gestures. Double tap to play/pause, triple tap for volume, four taps to enable gaming mode. No fancy swipes or complex finger dances. It’s practical, and that’s enough.

Boult Mustang Torq Review: Battery life

Here’s where the Torq genuinely impresses. The company claims to offer 60 hours of total playback. While using them in day-to-day activities and calls, I used these for over three weeks with about 3–4 hours of daily use. Charged them only once.

The earbuds also feature Lightning Boult™ Fast Charging, which gives you 100 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. Battery anxiety? Not a thing here.

While testing them for audio loop test, it was able to last for 9 hours 47 minutes in one full charge. With the case, you can use it for 50+ hours in one charge.