When it comes to printers, the Epson EcoTank L4260 is like the workhorse you can count on without worrying about ink running out mid-print. It's designed for small offices or home setups, where high-quality printing at a lower cost is the goal. Let’s dive into what makes this printer tick and see if it lives up to the hype.

Epson EcoTank L4260 Review: Build Quality

Right out of the box, the EcoTank L4260 feels like it was made for the modern workspace. It's compact—small enough to tuck into a corner, yet solid enough to feel reliable. The integrated ink tank is a game-changer, minimizing mess and fuss. The sleek black finish gives it a “don’t worry, I’ve got this” vibe. While the 100-sheet input and 30-sheet output trays might feel limited for heavy users, it’s more than enough for day-to-day tasks.

Epson EcoTank L4260 Review: Connectivity and Features

Now, let’s talk about connectivity. The L4260 has Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct, which means you can print from pretty much any device without the hassle of connecting wires or setting up a router. That’s not all—there’s an app for that! The Epson Smart Panel app turns your smartphone into a mini control center. Need to print from your phone or tablet? Done. Want to monitor ink levels while grabbing coffee? Easy.

The auto-duplex feature od Epson is a lifesaver. It prints on both sides of the paper, saving you time and cutting down on paper waste. And if you're into photos or need some marketing materials, the borderless printing up to A4 size adds a nice touch.

Epson EcoTank L4260 Review: Setting up

Setting up this printer? Let’s just say it’s a smooth ride. Epson’s Smart Panel app walks you through the process, from filling up the tanks to getting it online. The best part? No mess. The ink refill system is designed to avoid spills—just pop the bottles in and watch the ink flow in like it’s meant to be there. Within minutes, you’re ready to go.

Epson EcoTank L4260 Review: Performance

Now, onto the real question—how does it perform? Over a month, we put the L4260 to the test. It printed 5 A4 color pages in just over a minute, with the first black print page out in 5 seconds. For larger tasks, it kept up pretty well, printing 100 pages of standard text in just over 8 minutes. Not bad at all.

When it comes to photos, you’re looking at about 1 minute and 46 seconds for a full A4 image in high resolution, and 1 minute for a 6x4 inch photo at 300 DPI. Duplex printing? It handled double-sided jobs in about 27 seconds—solid, reliable, and no paper jams in sight.

For text-heavy documents, the L4260 hits its mark with 33 pages per minute for black prints. Color prints are a bit slower at 14 pages per minute, but it’s consistent. The quality is sharp—black text comes out crisp, and color prints are vibrant and true to life.

On the scanning front, the 1200 dpi optical resolution gets the job done. Scanning an A4 image took around 28 seconds, and at the highest DPI, it took about 4 minutes and 40 seconds. Copies were speedy too, with an A4 page copied in 41 seconds.