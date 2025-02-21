If you are looking for a storage drive at a affordable price and sturdy build, you should check out the EVM 64GB EnX USB 3.2 Gen 1 Flash Drive. This compact USB drive offers 120MB/s read and 50MB/s write speeds, meaning quick file transfers. But does it perform the same in the real-world use? Let's find out.

Design & Build Quality

The EVM EnX USB sports a simple yet functional design. It’s a compact, lightweight, and easy to carry drive with USB 3.2. The shell feels solid and has a black and yellow color scheme that gives it a distinct look. It comes with an integrated key loop that ensures you won’t misplace the drive easily. On the durability side, this drive is drop-proof, which adds some peace of mind when carrying it around.

However, the plastic build feels a bit cheap compared to metal-bodied alternatives. If you're rough with your USB drives, you might want to be extra careful.

Performance & Speed Tests

When you check the paper, the EVM 64GB EnX USB 3.2 Flash Drive promises 120MB/s read and 50MB/s write speeds, but mostly spec sheet don’t always translate to real-world performance.

Real Life File Transfer Speeds (6GB Data)

PC to USB: 2 minutes 25 seconds (~41.4 MB/s per GB)

USB to PC: 56 seconds (~107.2 MB/s per GB)

The drive is not the fastest in its category, yet in real life it offers decent speed for everyday use, such as transferring documents, music, or photos.

Benchmark Results

CrystalMark

EVM 64GB EnX USB 3.2 Flash Drive Review: CrystalMark Retro Benchmark

Sequential Read: 31,004 KB/s

Sequential Write: 19,539 KB/s

Random Read: 791 KB/s

Random Write: 2,432 KB/s

HD Tune Benchmark

EVM 64GB EnX USB 3.2 Flash Drive Review: HD Tune Pro Benchmark

Min Transfer Rate: 100.7 MB/s

Max Transfer Rate: 144.4 MB/s

Avg Transfer Rate: 136.4 MB/s

Access Time: 0.857 ms

Benchmarks show that the read speeds hold up well, but the write speeds fall short of expectations. If your main usage is reading data from the drive (like playing media or opening files), you won’t notice much delay. But if you frequently write large files to the drive, the slower speed could be frustrating.

The EVM EnX comes with USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface and operates in temperatures ranging from 0°C to 65°C, so normal usage won’t be an issue unless you’re storing it in extreme conditions.

For students, office users, and casual file transfers, this flash drive is a solid pick. However, if you're working with high-resolution media, video editing, or frequent large data transfers, a faster USB drive would serve you better.

