HMD 130 Music Review: Simplicity that strikes the right chord

The HMD 130 Music takes a step back from the app-heavy, always-connected smartphone experience. Instead, it focuses on delivering a straightforward, music-focused feature phone with long-lasting battery life and tactile usability. Aimed at users who want reliability without distractions, the HMD 130 Music finds its space in a market crowded with high-spec devices that often overlook basic functionality.

HMD 130 Music Review: Build quality

Weighing just 83.1 grams, the HMD 130 Music feels light in hand, yet solid enough for daily handling. The design is practical, with big, comfortable buttons and reinforced corners to handle the wear and tear of everyday use. While it may not win awards for aesthetics, its sturdy construction and durability-first approach make it dependable, especially for users who value function over form.

HMD 130 Music Review: Connectivity and features

The device is built for core tasks. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 for pairing with wireless headphones and includes a 3.5 mm headphone jack. There's no Wi-Fi or NFC, and network support is limited to GSM/2G, which may restrict its usability in regions phasing out 2G networks.

Music is clearly the priority. It comes with a 2 W rear-facing loudspeaker, dedicated play/pause and track-skip buttons, and support for MP3 playback via microSD card. FM radio playback is also available without requiring a headset, and users can record radio content. UPI support for India is a surprising and useful inclusion, allowing for basic digital payments.

HMD 130 Music Review: Performance

Powered by the Unisoc 6531F chipset with 8 MB RAM and 8 MB storage (expandable via microSDHC), performance is modest and task-specific. The 2.4-inch TN TFT display with 240 × 320 resolution is serviceable for navigating the menu and viewing basic content. The interface is simple, responsive, and easy to operate, particularly for first-time users or those transitioning from smartphones seeking digital detox.

HMD 130 Music Review: Battery performance

This is where the HMD 130 Music really delivers. The 2500 mAh removable battery easily gives up to two weeks on moderate use. Even with heavy speaker playback, it holds strong for two to four days, depending on usage patterns. For people constantly on the move or using it as a backup phone, it takes the stress out of daily charging.