HMD T21 Review: A Practical Performer That Sticks to the Basics

Tablets in the ₹15K range don’t usually raise eyebrows but the HMD T21 makes a quiet case for itself. Sitting right at ₹14,499, this 10.36-inch slate looks to cover work, play, and a bit of creativity. It doesn’t make bold claims, but it brings solid specs: a large 2K display, 8,200 mAh battery, dual SIM 4G, and active pen support (though you’ll have to buy that pen separately). For students, working folks, or anyone after an Android tablet that won’t melt down during multitasking, this might just hit the right balance.

HMD T21 Tablet Review: Build Quality

Let’s start with the design, it’s no fashion statement, but it doesn’t need to be. The aluminium body feels sturdy without weighing too much (467g), and at 7.5mm thin, it’s easy enough to carry around or hold for long Netflix sessions. The IP52 rating is a nice bonus at this price—it’ll handle the occasional splash or dusty backpack.

It ships in a single Black Steel color, which keeps things simple and clean. The power and volume buttons sit in practical spots, and the tablet gives off a no-nonsense vibe that works well in both classroom and boardroom settings.

Connectivity and Features

The T21 checks quite a few boxes here. Dual SIM 4G + Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack. Not a feature you see sticking around these days. The hybrid SIM slot supports microSD cards up to 512GB, so storage shouldn’t be a worry.

Two microphones and OZO Spatial Audio enhance media and call quality. The speakers are loud enough to fill a room, and you also get Google Kids Space and Entertainment Space baked into Android 13, giving this tablet a family-friendly edge. And yes, monthly security updates until 2027, which is pretty generous in this price bracket.

Performance

Running the show is a Unisoc T612 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s not the fastest chip around, but it’s no slouch either. Daily tasks run smooth web browsing, video streaming, document editing, all without hiccups.

It’s surprisingly comfortable even with gaming. BGMI ran without lag, which is more than you’d expect at this price. Sure, it won’t crush benchmark charts, but for everyday use, it gets the job done, quietly and consistently. The OS feels clean, and the bloat is minimal.

Camera Performance

You get 8MP cameras on both front and rear, and they’re... usable. No one’s buying this tablet to shoot cinematic video, but for video calls, scanning documents, or casual snaps, they’re good enough. Autofocus helps, and there's an LED flash on the back.

Rear camera maxes out at 1080p video, and photos come out sharp in daylight but lose detail indoors. Again, not a strong suit, but it delivers the essentials without major complaints.

Battery Performance

Here’s where the T21 stretches its legs. The 8,200 mAh battery is built for marathon sessions. It comfortably lasts a full day and often more, even with heavy use. Whether you're watching content, attending Zoom calls, or giving it to a kid to play games, it just keeps going. In the real life, with moderate usage it lasted for more than 16 hours, while with some heavy usage it lasted for around 9 hours.

It charges via USB-C at 20W, and thankfully, the charger is included in the box (unlike many higher-end rivals). HMD claims the battery can go through 800 charge cycles before degrading to 80%, a good sign for long-term use.