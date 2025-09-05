JBL Tune Beam 2 Review: Bold Sound with a Stylish Edge

The JBL Tune Beam 2 review says while the sequel gets the balance of small design and punchy sound right, it fails in all things software. JBL has positioned this mid-range model as an everyday go-to for music listening and calls, with strong battery life, an IP54 rating for protection, and a comfortable fit. We found the sound quality to be best in class for the price and overall clarity. With active noise cancellation (ANC) on, the earphones can last about 9.5 hours per charge, more so with the case, and you can forget you can lose some of that time with volume increases. The software instabilities and touch-control issues will undermine the seamless experience you were going for.

A promising sequel with mixed execution

Advertisment

Radio has updated their mid-range offering to the Tune Beam 2, a new pair of true wireless earphones to deliver good sound quality without the hefty price tag. The design is the same stem-style form (think AirPods), and nothing structural has changed, but there are new components in the drivers, multi-device pairing, and customizable touch controls. On paper it looks good, but some of those same issues present themselves in real use.

Standout sound

Sound is the star of the Tune Beam 2. Earphones deliver a balanced sound with punchy bass, clear mids, and detailed highs. Vocals are defined, and instrument separation is above average for this class. The snug fit helps with passive noise isolation, but the lack of advanced noise cancellation may be felt in loud environments.

Advertisment

Call quality is okay in quiet indoor spaces. Outdoors the microphones let in background noise, making calls less clear.

Hardware is solid

Comfort and durability are where Tune Beam 2 delivers. With an IP54 rating, the earphones can withstand sweat and light rain, making them good for daily commutes or workouts. The case is compact, pocket-friendly, and has a matte finish that doesn’t smudge.

Battery life is another plus. Real-world use shows around 9.5 hours with ANC on and just under 12 hours without. With the charging case, playback extends to around 40 hours. Fast charging gives you several hours of playback from a quick top-up.

Advertisment

Software holds it back

The biggest issue is the companion app: users have reported crashing and lag when saving custom equalizer profiles. Software updates may fix this in the future, but for now the app can be flaky.

Final thoughts before buying

While the JBL Tune Beam 2 is a good combo of strong hardware and weak software, the good performance, comfort, battery life, and audio quality in the JBL Tune Beam 2 make it an easy buy for people who want reliable sound on a daily basis without frequent tweaks. But the drawbacks are real: a wonky app, touch controls that misfire, and mediocre call quality in noisy environments. If audio quality and battery life are your top priorities, then the Tune Beam is a solid performer. If you want slick software integration and better call quality, then you may want to wait until the software gets fixed.

Advertisment





