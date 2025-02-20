JVC LT-55NQ7165C 4K QLED Smart TV Review: A Feature-Packed Budget Option

If you are going to a store to choose your smart TV or check online store to decide which one is perfect for your budget and needs, both are filled with hell lot of choices. It won’t be an easy task to select one, as each promises the best display, sound, and smart features. JVC, a name synonymous with home entertainment for decades, has entered the Indian market with its AI Vision Series QLED TVs.

We got a chance to experience the new JVC LT-55NQ7165C, a 55-inch 4K QLED Google TV which is available at affordable price at ₹35,999. Here what we think about JVC Google TV –

Design & Build: Slim, Sleek, and Modern

At first glance, It looks similar to other smart TVs available in the market like Blaupunkt, etc. The JVC QLED TV keeps things minimal. It has ultra-thin bezels that offers a near-borderless look, making the screen the focal point of your setup. It comes with both options wall mount and stand, so you can hang it or have it on your TV unit.

Having a flat black panel with a slight bump in the center where all the ports are housed. However, this makes trouble when you hang this on wall and want to connect anything via wire. At least I expect to have a USB port upfront. While this design keeps things neat, it does make accessing the ports tricky if the TV is wall-mounted.

Connectivity-wise, the JVC LT-55NQ7165C has you covered with:

• 3 HDMI ports (one with eARC for soundbars and home theaters)

• 2 USB ports

• Ethernet, Optical, and RF ports

• Bluetooth 5.0 & Dual-band Wi-Fi for seamless wireless connectivity

For those who still rely on set-top boxes, there’s an AV port. So, no need to retire your older devices just yet.

Display: QLED Panel with Punchy Colors

This Google TV boasts a 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840x2160) with HDR and HLG support, that delivers sharp visuals. It supports up to 550-nit peak brightness which is impressive for budget QLED, ensuring decent visibility even in bright rooms.

It comes with quantum dot technology that helps in producing vibrant colors, covering a wide color gamut for richer hues. Whether you're watching action-packed movies, animated content, or sports, the visuals will pop.

Though it is a QLED TV but, don’t expect OLED-like blacks. In dark scenes, we noticed some grayish tint on the edges, it’s one of the a common issues with budget QLEDs. That said, contrast levels (4000:1) are solid compared to similarly priced LED TVs.

The good part is, it automatically detects and enhances the brightness and colors for HDR content, making movies and shows feel more immersive. However, some details are lost in the darkest areas, and up-close, you might notice slight blurring in fast-moving scenes.

Watching SD or regular HD channels via a set-top box, it would upscale the content but that isn’t the best—expect some softness in details. If you want the best experience, then better sticking to HD channels or streaming 4K content.

Gaming Performance: Casual-Friendly, Not for Hardcore Gamers

Yes, its not a gaming display, but supports 60Hz refresh rate and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), which makes gaming smooth for casual players. You can enjoy titles like FIFA, Call of Duty, and Forza run well, but this TV is not for hardcore gamers.

Audio: 60W Output with Dolby Atmos—Loud but Lacks Bass

With budget TVs, sound is often an afterthought, but JVC Google TV comes with a solid 60W speaker system. This step up has Dolby Atmos support that helps create a more immersive soundstage, especially for movies and sports.

However, we felt that the bass is underwhelming, so if you love deep, punchy lows, a soundbar or external speaker setup would be a good addition. The built-in speakers are loud enough to fill a medium to large-sized room without distortion. Dialogues are clear, and music sounds decent.

Smart Features: Google TV with a Smooth Interface

The 55-inch smart TV is powered by Google TV which offers an intuitive, ad-free interface with all major streaming apps pre-installed—Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and more.

As the TV is powered by 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, navigating the UI is smooth, app switching is quick, moreover integration of Google Assistant allows you control the TV with voice commands. However, there was some glitch while we were trying to use the voice commands, but later, it worked perfectly.

Unfortunately, this Google TV doesn’t ship with the Google Play Store app—instead, you get a built-in app manager for downloading supported apps. If an app isn’t available, you’ll need to sideload it manually.

Screen mirroring works well for Android users, but Apple users won’t find AirPlay support.

Remote Control: Simple, Functional, but Directional

The remote of the TV has some plus and some minuses. The remote sticks to a minimalist design and comes with essential buttons. For easy access it comes with hotkeys for Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.

Though the remote supports Bluetooth connectivity, you still need to point it directly at the TV for it to work properly. I wish at there next launch they would introduce fully Bluetooth-enabled remotes, which function from any direction.

Other than that, the remote is comfortable and responds quickly, making navigation smooth.