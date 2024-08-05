Latitude 7350 Laptop Review

Advertisment

The Dell Latitude 7350 aims to meet the evolving needs of modern business professionals. In a time where AI and portability are increasingly crucial, this laptop seeks to provide robust performance and innovative features to enhance productivity and security.

Build Quality

The Dell Latitude 7350 features a lightweight magnesium alloy construction, weighing 1074g. The clamshell design opens up to 180 degrees, offering flexibility in various usage scenarios. The hinge mechanism appears sturdy, and the overall construction feels professional, with minimal flex under pressure.

Advertisment

The keyboard provides good spacing, travel, and feedback, making it comfortable for long typing sessions. The touchpad is spacious and smooth, featuring the Collaboration Touchpad, which offers quick access to conferencing controls directly from the touchpad.

Connectivity and Features

The Latitude 7350 includes various ports to meet the needs of professionals. It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 with Power Share, an HDMI 2.1 port, and optional features like an external uSIM card tray for WWAN configurations and a contacted SmartCard reader. This I/O selection supports compatibility with a wide range of peripherals and accessories.

Advertisment

The laptop integrates an AI-powered Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to handle AI-related tasks more efficiently than the CPU. This includes background blurring during video calls, automatic caption generation, and audio separation, ensuring these tasks are performed quickly with minimal impact on overall system performance.

Performance

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 165U processor, the Dell Latitude 7350 features 12 cores and 16 threads. Combined with 16 GB of LPDDR5X-6400 RAM (expandable up to 64 GB) and a 512 GB NVMe M.2 SSD, it delivers reliable performance across various applications.

Advertisment

Benchmark tests show significant improvements in productivity and multitasking capabilities. The inclusion of the NPU enhances performance in AI-assisted tasks. However, the laptop does experience heating issues under heavy load, which is common in ultralight laptops.

The display, while functional, could be better given the premium price tag. It offers a peak brightness of 375 nits and covers 94.9% of the sRGB and 71.9% of the DCI-P3 color gamuts. While adequate for general use, professionals requiring superior color accuracy might find it lacking.

Battery Life

Advertisment

Battery life is a strong point for the Latitude 7350. In our Imtec battery mark tests, it lasted for 5 hours and 42 min utilizing up to 100 per cent of CPU and other components. In out battery look test it was able to deliver 14 hours and 32 minutes at full brightness and full volume. This duration makes it suitable for professionals needing reliable performance throughout the day without frequent recharging.

Software: Dell Optimizer

The Dell Optimizer software enhances the user experience by offering customization options and intelligent features. Presence Detection automatically locks the laptop when the user steps away and unlocks it upon return. This, along with onlooker detection and screen dimming, adds an extra layer of privacy and security.