Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 Review: Budget 240Hz Gaming Champ!

Are you out in market for the budget gaming monitor? well the gaming monitor market has changed as new and faster refresh rates have come into everyday use. Lenovo joins the race with its Legion R27fc-30, a 240Hz screen with which you can push to 280Hz often that's selling for Rs 17,499 only. But does it truly deliver a competitive edge for gamers, or does it hide flaws behind a shiny exterior? Let's find out.

What’s Inside the box

Monitor with stand

1 x Power cable (1.5 m)

1 x DP cable (1.8 m)

4 x Screws

Warranty Booklet

Design and Build For Legion R27fc-30

The Legion R27fc-30 can be called an average gaming monitor. It has thin bezels on three sides and an average lower chin. The black matte plastic back isn’t premium but is sturdy enough for a budget monitor.

The stand is a bit of a mixed bag. There are height, tilt, swivel and portrait mode adjustments but the base is huge and too heavy to move. No quick release.

The 1500R curvature is good for gaming but boring for productivity.

General Performance: Motion Clarity and Picture Quality

1. 240Hz Refresh Rate with FreeSync

-> The main selling point of the Legion R27fc-30 is the refresh rate. At 240Hz (and overclockable to 280Hz) games are smooth unless you put it side by side with 144Hz panels on CS:GO, Valorant and Apex Legends.

-> FreeSync Premium Pro adds the cherry on top and makes the gaming experience tear-free; without G-Sync inside its certification, it works well with NVIDIA GPUs.

2. Contrast and Brightness

-> VA panel technology has a contrast ratio of 6030:1 on the R27fc-30. So deep blacks equals more immersion on the viewer’s screen especially on dark scenes.

-> A peak brightness of 353 nits is decent for indoors but won’t stand out on very bright environments. Depending on your position the curved design can sometimes reflect light in weird ways too.

3. Color Accuracy and Sharpness

-> Color accuracy is more than good, but not great. 99% sRGB and 86% DCI-P3 is enough for SDR but not for professional content creation.

-> 27” with 1920 x 1080 resolution and only fair sharpness (around 81 PPI). Text doesn’t render very small on the screen so not good for office use.

4. HDR Performance: Disappointing

-> Lenovo’s HDR claim is vague and HDR is hardly noticeable: When you don’t have high brightness and local dimming, there’s no difference between HDR and SDR. If you’ll be considering HDR gaming, go for the monitor with more brightness and wider color gamut.

Who to Buy It?

✔ Budget buyers with high refresh rate requirements

✔ E-sports athletes who want motion clarity over color accuracy

✔ Casual gamers who want a curved monitor for immersion

✔ Buyers who want well built and ergonomic adjustability

Who to Skip It?

❌ Those who need IPS panels for good color reproduction

❌ Content creators who want color fidelity and high resolution

❌ Gamers who want top class HDR performance

So at ₹17,499 it’s probably the best budget 240Hz gaming monitor out there. If you’re a budget gamer competing in FPS games, this will fit perfectly into that category – provided you can ignore the motion blur limitations of the VA panel.

Gaming Performance: Smooth but Not Perfect

For gaming, Legion R27fc-30 is good in motion clarity but has some shortcomings:

✅ 240 Hz - 280 Hz; good for e-sports gaming

✅ Immersive with deeper contrast ratio

✅ Low input lag-good for competitive play

❌ VA panel shows ghosting easier since pixel response time is slower than IPS so you pay premium for 240 Hz OLEDs.

❌ Backlight strobing mode implementation isn’t the best; basically it creates accidental ghosting.

That would be fine if you’re a fast-paced FPS or racing gamer, but the experience isn’t as good as it would have been on an IPS panel for a premium price due to ghosting.

Connectivity & Features

Simple on the port front, Legion R27fc-30 has:

2x HDMI 2.1 (280Hz)

1x DisplayPort 1.4 (280Hz)

3.5mm audio jack

→ What’s missing in the budget gaming monitors is USB connections.

→ OSD is easy to set up via a small joystick. Not much picture customization though-light, contrast, and basic presets with no gamma or color temperature options.

→ 3W built-in speakers are okay but no bass; you’ll definitely prefer external speakers or headphones.

Specs For Lenovo Legion R27fc-30

Specification Details Panel Type VA (Vertical Alignment) Backlight WLED Screen Size 27 inches Curvature 1500R Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Aspect Ratio 16:9 Pixel Pitch 0.3114 x 0.3114 mm Pixel Density 82 PPI Brightness 350 cd/m² (typical) Contrast Ratio 3000:1 (typical); 3,000,000:1 (dynamic) Viewing Angles 178° horizontal, 178° vertical Response Time 0.5 ms (MPRT) : 6 ms to 1 ms (overdrive) Refresh Rate 240Hz (native), overclockable to 280Hz Color Gamut 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3 Color Support 16.7 million colors Screen Surface Anti-glare Connectivity 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Audio Integrated speakers: 2 x 3W Stand Adjustments Tilt (-5° to +22°), Swivel (±30°), Height Adjustment (135 mm), Pivot (-90° to +90°) VESA Mount Compatibility 100 x 100 mm Dimensions (With Stand) 610.3 x 258.8 x 385.8 mm (lowest), 610.3 x 258.8 x 520.8 mm (highest) Dimensions (Without Stand) 610.3 x 82.7 x 367.3 mm Weight (With Stand) 6.2 kg Weight (Without Stand) 4.3 kg Power Consumption Typical: 24W, Maximum: 47W, Sleep/Off Mode: <0.5W, Switch-off Mode: <0.3W Power Supply Internal: AC 100 to 240 V (50-60Hz) Special Features HDR10 Compliance, AMD FreeSync™ Technology, VESA Adaptive Sync, Low Blue Light Technology, Lenovo Artery Support

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.

Should You Buy Lenovo Legion R27fc-30?

In case of the Lenovo Legion R27fc-30, this monitor is for those who want to save money and get high refresh rates and great contrast, with a 240Hz/280Hz refresh rate for around Rs 17,499 Only.

Not that it’s without flaws though. VA panel has slower response time so you see minor ghosting and HDR is lackluster as the stand is kinda bulky. If you need crisp text visibility or high level color accuracy for content creation, an IPS panel would have worked better for you.





