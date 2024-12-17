Logic FX Series Interactive Display Review

Whiteboards are so last decade. The FX Series Interactive Display is here to change the way classrooms and conference rooms operate. It’s not just another screen. It’s a learning hub, collaboration tool, and presentation platform rolled into one.

With game-based learning, multi-language support, and multi-touch capability, it’s designed to keep students engaged and teams connected. Whether it’s a chemistry lesson or a business strategy meeting, this display makes things clearer, faster, and way more interactive.

But let’s be real — cool features are only half the story. Is it worth the investment? Let’s break it down.

Tougher Than Your Average Display

Classrooms can be chaotic — think flying erasers, accidental knocks, and kids who just can’t sit still. That’s where the shatter-resistant glass on the FX Series comes in. It’s 3mm thick and strong enough to handle the daily hustle of busy environments.

Sleek Design That Doesn’t Waste Space

Nobody likes chunky, bulky frames. The FX Series keeps it sleek with a super-thin bezel under 15mm. The frame is so minimal, it feels like the screen floats on the wall. Zero-gap display technology (0 mm air gap at the center) keeps visuals crisp and clear, just like paper. No weird reflections. No distorted images.

Touch That Feels Natural

Ever try to write on a screen that lags behind your pen? Frustrating, right? Not here. The 40-point touch system makes every swipe, tap, and draw instant. Multiple users can interact at once — think of it as a digital group project with no waiting turns. And the dual-tip stylus takes it up a notch. Write in two colors at once without switching pens.

Built for Every Space

From small classrooms to giant conference halls, the FX Series comes in 65", 75", 86", and 98" sizes. The 98-inch version is big, no doubt, but it’s still under 100 kg, which is manageable with the right wall mount.

Built tough for real-world use. It’s sleek, sturdy, and ready for classrooms, boardrooms, or anywhere you need interactive learning and collaboration.

More Ports Than You’ll Ever Need

The FX Series doesn’t hold back when it comes to ports. You can connect pretty much any device.

Here’s the lineup:

3 HDMI IN, 1 HDMI OUT — Hook up laptops, media players, and more.

4 USB 3.0, 2 USB Type-C, 1 USB 2.0 — Use flash drives, charge devices, and transfer files fast.

LAN, VGA, Audio In/Out, SPDIF — Yep, it supports older tech too.

The USB-C ports are the star here. They support 1000 Mbps data transfer, so large files get moved fast. Need to transfer a big PowerPoint deck or school project? It’s done in seconds.

No Cables, No Problem

Gone are the days of passing around cables in meetings. The FX Series supports wireless screen mirroring for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. Just tap a button and share your screen instantly. Students can show off their projects. Team members can drop their presentations right onto the display.

Bytello OS, Bytello DMS, and Note Pro

These three features make the FX Series stand out from ordinary displays.

Bytello OS: A simple, fast, and intuitive home screen. No clutter, no confusion.

Bytello DMS: Remotely manage multiple screens. Control brightness, send announcements, and handle updates without touching a single device.

Note Pro: Imagine a whiteboard with digital rulers, protractors, and compasses. Import PDFs and PowerPoint slides, mark them up in real-time, and save them for later. It’s a teacher’s dream.

Cloud Storage Access

Who carries USB flash drives anymore? The FX Series lets you grab files straight from Google Drive or OneDrive. Pull lesson plans, presentations, or project files from the cloud — no extra hardware required.

Multilingual Support

This isn’t just a one-language device. It supports multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and Urdu. If you’re working with a diverse classroom or international team, this feature goes a long way.

Game-Based Learning

Why learn with lectures when you can learn with games? The game-based learning tools make lessons fun and interactive. Turn history lessons into puzzles or use math-based challenges to keep students engaged. When learning feels like a game, kids are more likely to stay focused.



Speedy Touch, No Lag

If you’ve ever tried to use a slow touchscreen, you know how annoying it can be. But with the Quad-Core A55 CPU and Mali G52MP2 GPU, the FX Series runs fast. Swipes, taps, and annotations happen in real time with no lag. The 8ms touch response is quick enough to keep up with even the fastest hands.

True 4K UHD Clarity

Some displays say they’re 4K, but you can barely tell the difference. Not here. The FX Series features 3840 x 2160 resolution and razor-sharp ΔE ≤ 1.5 color accuracy. Colors look rich. Details pop. This level of clarity matters for design work, visual lessons, or detailed presentations.

Write, Swipe, Draw — All At Once

With 40 touch points, the whole team can work together on the same screen. Swipe, tap, or annotate all at the same time. Everyone has control. No more “wait your turn” moments.

Audio That Hits Different

The FX Series has 2 x 16W speakers that face forward, not backward. So, you actually hear what’s happening — loud and clear. No need for external speakers in most classrooms or boardrooms.