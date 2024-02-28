NU Republic Party Box 20 Review

Tired of struggling to buy a compact speaker with loud sound? Nu Republic Party Box 20, a soundbar speaker, simplifies sound nicely with its dedicated 52mm dynamic drivers that will light up your parties. This mini soundbar comes with colorful LED ring lights, which give it a beautiful look. We got a chance to try this soundbar and have shared the experience below.

What's in the box?

Apart from the speakers, the box also comes with a user manual guide, a charging cable, and an audio cable.

Design and Features

The speaker comes with a sleek and compact design along with a titanium-silver metal texture. This unit has circular RGB lights at the front of the panel. Control buttons are given on the top while connectivity ports are provided on the back. There are a total of five buttons on the top, one of which is the multi-mode button, which lets you turn on the equalizer with a single press. In addition, you can increase or decrease the sound by long pressing the +/- button and change the soundtrack by single pressing the button.

Powerful Sound and Long Battery Life

The speaker delivers 20W of sound output, sufficient for a room. You can also connect it to a TV while listening to movies or songs. We connected the speaker to the phone and played HD quality songs, in which the speaker gave decent output but there was distortion at high volume and the speaker delivered decent bass.

Battery Life

The speaker lasts for 10-12 hours at full charge with C- type fast charging port, which may disappoint you a bit, because if it had a USB Type-C port for charging, it could also be charged with a phone's charger and you wouldn't need to carry a separate charging cable.

Multiple connectivity ports in the speaker

You can use it by connecting it to your phone, laptop, or tablet with the help of Bluetooth. The speaker has a host of ports on the rear of the speaker with an on-off button, including AUX, microSD slot, USB as well as a micro USB port and TF card.

It also has FM mode, you can change the mode of the speaker by pressing the M button on the top of the speaker.

Pricing

Its price on the company's official site is Rs.1699 but it is available with a discount on Amazon, from where you can buy it for Rs.1499 only.

Whether to buy it or not?

You get a sound output of 20W in the speaker, which is average for the room but multiple features honestly make it an option if you are on low-budget. The speaker is available on e-commerce for Rs.1499, and its RGB LED lights give it a stunning look. If it is in your budget and meets your requirements, then it would be decent to consider it as an option.