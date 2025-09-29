OnePlus Nord Buds 3r review: Refined design, real-world reliability

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r enter India’s crowded budget TWS segment with a clear mission: deliver the essentials without breaking the bank. Priced at just Rs 1,799, these earbuds offer a revamped design, ultra-low latency for gamers, a week-long battery life, and surprisingly customisable controls—but skip premium features like ANC and wear detection. After using them across workouts, movies, music, and calls, here's a detailed look at whether they're worth your cash.

Boxy is the new bold: Build and design quality

The first thing you notice is the design shift. OnePlus ditches the older horizontal layout for a vertical-opening case, much like Apple’s AirPods. Flat edges, slanted corners, and a matte texture give it a boxier, modern feel. It’s easy to grip, slips into most pockets, and carries a subtle OnePlus logo. The USB Type-C port sits at the bottom, and the LED indicator remains discreet.

That said, the plastic build doesn't feel particularly premium, and the case isn’t the most compact. In tighter jeans, it can still be a pocket bulge offender. On the upside, the matte finish on the earbuds adds class and resists fingerprints. The earbuds themselves mirror the OnePlus Buds 3 with short stems, IP55 water/dust resistance, and three sizes of silicone tips. They stay in place during regular activity but can slip when soaked in sweat.

Connect, control, and customise: Features that work

Connectivity is a strong suit here. With Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, and dual device pairing, the Nord Buds 3r deliver quick, stable connections up to 10 meters. Latency clocks in at 47ms in Game Mode—great for casual mobile gamers.

Touch controls are built into the bud stems and are fully customisable via the HeyMelody app, which is integrated natively into OnePlus phones and available separately on Android and iOS. You can tweak touch inputs, EQ presets, and even create up to three custom sound profiles.

There is no wear detection, which feels like a missed opportunity, but the clean, login-free app experience makes up for it. It's intuitive and stays out of your way.

Sound with a punch: Audio performance

The 12.4mm drivers inside the Nord Buds 3r are carried over from the 2R, and the experience feels largely the same. Out of the box, the buds use the ‘Balanced’ EQ, but three preset and three custom EQs are available. OnePlus swaps out the 'Bold' mode with 'Serenado', tuned for clearer vocals—good for shows and movies but lacking that immersive punch in action scenes.

The sound skews slightly bass-heavy, even in Balanced mode. While purists might scoff, it suits the playlist preferences of many users in this price range. Tracks like "Ghabru" and "Rap God" get the low-end thump listeners expect.

However, soundstage and separation are limited. You won’t get high-resolution detailing or spatial placement, but for casual listening, the Buds 3r remain lively and energetic. 3D Audio is supported on select OnePlus phones, adding a layer of spatial enhancement similar to Apple’s Spatial Audio.

Call me, maybe: Mic and call quality

Each bud packs dual microphones, and they perform surprisingly well during calls. Voice pickup is clear and largely distortion-free, even in moderately noisy environments. While there’s no ANC or strong passive isolation, that can actually be a plus for users who dislike that vacuum-sealed feel. It lets in enough background sound to keep you aware, though it won’t block out a metro or a crowded cafe.

Marathon runner: Battery and charging

Here’s where the Nord Buds 3r shine brightest. With 12 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 54 hours total with the case, battery anxiety becomes a thing of the past. OnePlus also includes fast charging, with 10 minutes of charge giving up to 8 hours of playback. Real-world usage confirms these numbers. Even after a week of mixed usage—workouts, binge-watching, and daily calls—the battery barely blinked.

Worth it?

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r may skip premium extras, but at Rs 1,799, it's hard to complain. You get a fresh, modern design, stable connectivity, long battery life, and good-enough audio for everyday tasks. The bass-heavy sound won’t please everyone, but casual listeners, students, and budget-conscious buyers will find a lot to like here.

For mobile gamers, long-haul commuters, or even those just wanting an affordable, reliable pair of earbuds that don’t die halfway through the day, the Nord Buds 3r deserve serious consideration.