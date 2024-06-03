OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Review: A Comprehensive Mid-Range Contender

Key Specs 6.70-inch Fluid AMOLED HDR10+ with 120Hz Display

Qualcomm SM7550-AB Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4 nm) Processor

8 GB RAM

Adreno 720 GPU

Android 14, ColorOS 14

50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

5500 mAh Battery Pros Sleek design with marble-inspired finish

Vibrant AMOLED display with HDR support

Clean and customizable OxygenOS 14 experience

Reliable camera performance in various lighting conditions

Smooth and responsive performance powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC

Impressive battery life with rapid charging capabilities Cons Absence of dedicated macro lens and average video recording

Limited Android OS update promise Price: ₹ 24,998 on Amazon Ratings Price: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Features: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Overall: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Bottom Line The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G sets a new standard for mid-range smartphones, offering a compelling combination of style, performance, and affordability. Whether you're a casual user or a tech enthusiast, this device is sure to impress with its features and capabilities.

In the ever-evolving landscape of mid-range smartphones, OnePlus has carved a niche for itself with its Nord series, offering a blend of premium features at an affordable price point. The latest addition to this lineup, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G, continues this trend, promising a plethora of upgrades over its predecessor. Let's dive deep into what sets this device apart and whether it lives up to the hype.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Review: Build Quality

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 exudes a sense of sophistication with its sleek design and attention to detail. While the rear panel retains the polycarbonate construction, it now boasts a glossy finish and a unique marble-inspired design that adds a touch of elegance. The pill-shaped camera module, reminiscent of the original OnePlus Nord CE, adds a subtle yet distinctive element to the device's aesthetics. OnePlus has also ensured durability with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, making it suitable for everyday use. Additionally, the inclusion of a teal-colored case in the box adds an extra layer of protection and complements the device's design seamlessly.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Review: Display Quality

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 continues to impress, offering vibrant colors and deep blacks that enhance the overall viewing experience. With a Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support, the display delivers crisp visuals and smooth animations, whether you're streaming your favorite movies or playing games. While the display's sharpness and color accuracy are commendable, the slight plastic lipping at the edges may cause friction during swipe gestures, detracting slightly from the overall user experience.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Review: OS and Features

Powered by OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 offers a clean and intuitive software experience. With minimal bloatware and a plethora of customization options, including themes, fonts, and color accents, users can tailor the device to suit their preferences. The inclusion of features like AquaTouch technology for using the screen with damp fingers and Fluid Cloud for multitasking further enhances the user experience. However, the presence of a few double apps and the absence of an alert slider for volume control may deter some users.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Review: Camera Performance

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 impresses with its camera performance, courtesy of its revamped camera setup. The primary 50MP Sony sensor with OIS delivers detailed and natural-looking photos in various lighting conditions. The portrait mode offers a rich bokeh effect, while the 8MP ultra-wide camera captures expansive landscapes with decent dynamic range. However, the omission of a dedicated macro lens and the lack of 4K 60fps video recording may disappoint some users. Nevertheless, the clean camera UI and easy-to-access modes make capturing memorable moments a breeze.

The 16MP selfie camera captures sharp and natural-looking selfies with good color accuracy. Whether in daylight or low light, it produces pleasing results with decent detail and dynamic range. The portrait mode adds a nice background blur, enhancing the overall appeal of your selfies. While it may struggle slightly in challenging lighting conditions, it remains a reliable choice for everyday photography and social media sharing.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Review: Overall Performance

Equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 delivers smooth and responsive performance. Whether you're multitasking or gaming, the device handles every task with ease, thanks to its efficient processor and optimized software. Benchmark scores surpass those of its competitors, showcasing its prowess in both CPU and GPU-intensive tasks. However, the absence of native AI features promised by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC is a notable drawback that may be addressed in future software updates.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 impresses with its stereo speakers, delivering clear and immersive sound with balanced highs and lows. Whether you're listening to music or watching videos, the device offers ample volume and depth for an enjoyable audio experience. Additionally, it supports a range of audio codecs for compatibility with various formats and streaming services. While it may not rival flagship devices with dedicated audio enhancements, the Nord CE 4's audio performance is more than satisfactory for everyday use and casual listening, adding to the device's overall appeal.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Review: Gaming Performance

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G offers solid gaming performance, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and Adreno GPU. With its LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, the device delivers smooth and responsive gameplay across a wide range of popular titles.

During gaming sessions, the Nord CE 4 maintains consistent frame rates and minimal lag, ensuring an immersive gaming experience. Whether you're playing graphically demanding games like PUBG Mobile or fast-paced titles like Asphalt 9: Legends, the device handles them with ease, thanks to its capable hardware and optimized software.

Moreover, the Nord CE 4's 120Hz AMOLED display enhances gaming visuals with smooth motion and vibrant colors, further enhancing the gaming experience. The device's stereo speakers also contribute to the immersion, providing rich and immersive audio while gaming.

While the Nord CE 4 may not offer the same gaming performance as high-end gaming smartphones, it provides a reliable gaming experience for casual and mid-range gamers alike. Whether you're gaming on the go or at home, the Nord CE 4 ensures that you can enjoy your favorite games without compromise.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Review: Battery Performance

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 excels in the battery department, thanks to its beefy 5,500mAh battery and 100W SuperVOOC charger. With over 16 hours of battery life in PCMark's battery test and rapid charging capabilities, the device ensures that you stay powered up throughout the day. Whether you're streaming content, gaming, or browsing the web, the Nord CE 4 delivers consistent performance without compromising on battery life. In one full charge, it can last for two days with moderate usage. In our battery loop test, it lasted for more than 12+ hours, playing video over Wi-Fi with full volume and brightness.