Otek BM09 AI Integrated Mouse Review

The Otek BM09 AI Integrated Mouse is not your average pointing device. Priced at ₹4,999, it blends ergonomic design with AI-powered productivity features, including multi-language translation, OCR, voice-to-text, and even AI tools for creating presentations and spreadsheets. It’s aimed at professionals, students, and multitaskers who want more than just basic navigation from their mouse.

Advertisment

Shaped for Comfort, Built to Last

Weighing 92g, the BM09 strikes a balance between being lightweight and feeling sturdy. The curved shell supports a comfortable grip during extended use, and the quiet-click design adds to its suitability for office or library environments. LED indicators make it easy to check power status at a glance. Buttons for AI, OCR, Voice, and Translation are placed within natural reach, ensuring quick access without disrupting workflow.

Ports, Pairing, and Plenty of Tricks

This mouse supports three simultaneous device connections via 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and Type-C charging. Switching between devices is seamless, making it practical for those who work across laptops, tablets, and desktops.

Its standout feature set includes:

AI-Powered Tools for PPT creation, Excel tasks, writing assistance, proofreading, summarisation, and AI-generated images.

OCR Function for extracting text from images or scanned documents.

Multi-Language Support with instant voice-to-text translation in over 100 languages.

Voice Recognition & Typing for hands-free text input during meetings or lectures.

Speed, Precision, and AI Smarts

The adjustable DPI range of 800–4000 ensures flexibility whether you’re working on detailed image edits or standard office tasks. Cursor movement is smooth, and low latency keeps it responsive even during casual gaming. AI functions like note summarisation, document drafting, and spreadsheet generation execute quickly, often in under a minute, making the mouse a genuine productivity booster.

A Month on a Single Charge

The BM09 is built for long use between charges. On a full battery, it can run for over 30 days before needing to plug in. With Type-C quick charging, even downtime is minimal, and the mouse can be used while charging, making it dependable for uninterrupted work.