Primebook Wi-Fi Review

Key Specs MediaTek MT8183 Processor

4 GB LPDDR4 RAM

64 GB EMMC Storage

Prime OS Based On Android 11

11.6 Inch HD IPS 1366x768 Pixel display

2 MP Webcam

Wifi 5GHz and 2.4 GHz

4000 mAh battery Pros Affordable Price

Battery Life

Compact and Lightweight

Clean User Interface

Type-C Charging Cons Limited Multitasking

Slower App Launches Price: ₹ 12,490

Ratings Price: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Features: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Overall: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Bottom Line The Primebook Wi-Fi combines thoughtful design, efficient features, and reliable performance to offer an excellent learning and productivity tool for students and budget-conscious users.

Advertisment

The PrimeBook Wi-Fi is an intriguing addition to the budget laptop market, targeting students and budget-conscious users with its blend of portability, performance, and an Android-based operating system. This Indian startup offers a comprehensive solution designed for learning and productivity, with thoughtful features such as an 11.6-inch HD IPS display, and a versatile port selection. let's take an in-depth look at how the PrimeBook Wi-Fi measures up as an affordable and efficient tool for modern students and casual users alike.

Build Quality and Features

The Primebook Wi-Fi's design places a strong emphasis on portability and durability. Its compact and lightweight body is crafted from sturdy plastic with a matte finish, offering a soft-touch sensation that lends a premium feel to the device. Rubber grips on the underside provide stability on various surfaces, and the fanless design ensures quiet operation without visible air vents.

Advertisment

In terms of connectivity, the laptop excels with a versatile array of ports, including two USB-A, one USB-C, one micro HDMI, one microSD, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. These ports accommodate a wide range of peripherals and accessories, enhancing the laptop's usability in diverse situations.

Advertisment

Display and Audio

The 11.6-inch HD IPS LCD display offers a 16:9 aspect ratio and maintains sufficient brightness for comfortable readability across different lighting conditions. Its anti-glare coating reduces reflections and improves visibility, making it easier to use the device outdoors or in bright rooms. While the display may not deliver the vibrant colors that some high-end laptops offer, its sharpness and clarity are commendable for everyday use.

Advertisment

Audio quality on the Primebook Wi-Fi is handled by a dual-speaker setup located at the bottom near the front. While the speaker placement can sometimes result in a slight reverb during music playback, the sound quality remains suitable for general usage, providing adequate volume levels and clarity for various settings.

Camera and Keyboard

The Primebook Wi-Fi features a built-in 2MP camera positioned on the top bezel of the display, which supports video recording at 30 frames per second. Although the camera's image quality is sufficient for video calls, its performance is optimized in well-lit environments. The dual microphones, on the other hand, deliver clear audio capture, making the device a reliable choice for virtual meetings and classes.

Advertisment

The laptop is equipped with a full-size QWERTY keyboard, which lacks a dedicated number pad but features generously sized keys and ample spacing for comfortable and accurate typing. While key travel is minimal, the keyboard provides satisfactory tactile feedback. The touchpad is surprisingly spacious, responsive, and supports multi-finger gestures for smooth navigation.

Advertisment

Operating System

Running on Android 11 with PrimeOS UI, the Primebook Wi-Fi provides a unique user experience. Its proprietary App Store grants access to popular productivity and streaming apps such as Google Workspace, Microsoft Office, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix. The clean user interface, free of bloatware, offers intuitive navigation and an efficient workflow.

Performance

Advertisment

The Primebook Wi-Fi is equipped with a MediaTek MT8183 chip and 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. It performs adequately for everyday tasks such as working on Google Docs, streaming videos, and web browsing. Although app launches are not the fastest, they are generally quick enough to be satisfactory for most users.

However, the laptop can struggle with multitasking. When multiple browser tabs are open, app launches may be slower and the device may feel less responsive overall.

Battery life is one of the Primebook Wi-Fi's strong suits. The 4,000mAh battery offers over six hours of backup during everyday activities such as document editing or web browsing. More demanding tasks like video streaming or gaming will drain the battery faster but still provide around three hours of usage. In real-world testing, the laptop lasted 6 hours and 39 minutes under regular usage conditions. In a video loop test, the battery life was measured at 2 hours and 48 minutes.

Charging the laptop with the provided charger takes longer than expected. It takes approximately one hour and 40 minutes to charge the battery from five percent to full capacity. On the positive side, the Type-C charging port adds flexibility and convenience to the device.