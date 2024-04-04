Safe Cams R2 with GPS Review

Key Specs Built-in G-Sensor

Superior Night Vision with WDR Technology

F2.0 aperture

150° wide-angle cam

5MP CMOS sensor Pros Comprehensive safety features

Clear image quality, even in low-light conditions

Wide-angle lens

Built-in GPS

Durable metal body Cons None Price: ₹ 9,999 (incl 64GB SD card and H/W kit)

Ratings Price: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Features: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Overall: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Bottom Line The Safe Cams R2 with GPS Dashcam offers comprehensive safety and surveillance on the road with its durable construction, advanced features, and reliable performance. It's a solid investment for drivers prioritizing quality and reliability in their dashcam purchase.

In the unfortunate event of an accident where you're not at fault, having proof can be crucial. A dashcam like Safe Cams' R2 with GPS can provide that peace of mind. Let's explore how this compact device serves as a vigilant eyewitness on the road, documenting your drives accurately for insurance claims, legal purposes, or simply to relive memorable road trips.

Build and Features

The Safe Cams R2 Dashcam boasts a built-in GPS and is crafted with a durable metal body, ensuring reliability and longevity amidst the rigors of daily use. Beyond standard recording capabilities, the R2 offers comprehensive protection with its Emergency Recording function, powered by a built-in G-sensor, which automatically safeguards critical footage in the event of sudden impacts or collisions.

Moreover, equipped with Superior Night Vision and Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology, the R2 ensures clear and detailed footage even in low-light conditions, providing maximum visibility of road signs, license plates, and signal lights. With 1080P full HD recording capability, a 150° wide-angle lens, and CMOS sensor, the R2 delivers innovative parking guard functionality, GPS logging for real-time trip data monitoring, and intelligent vehicle battery protection, ensuring comprehensive coverage and reliability.

Setting up the cam

The camera can be set up in two ways. It comes with a car charger type-C cable for easy connection to the dashcam's power port, but this method doesn't support the parking guard function. Alternatively, the Hardwire Kit allows the dash camera to connect directly to your vehicle's power supply, enabling automatic activation when you start your car. However, setting up the hardwire kit may require expert assistance.

Additionally, the Viidure app, available on Android and iOS, facilitates connectivity with your phone for online video playback, editing, and sharing on social media. It also allows real-time preview of the footage and control over dashcam settings.

Performance

The Safe Cams R2 with GPS Dashcam excels in delivering seamless operation and exceptional results in various driving conditions. Its high-quality CMOS sensor and advanced imaging technology consistently produce clear and detailed footage, capturing crucial details with impressive clarity day or night. Superior Night Vision and Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) ensure optimal visibility and minimal distortion, while the wide-angle lens provides expansive coverage across multiple lanes of traffic.

The built-in G-sensor reacts swiftly to sudden impacts or collisions, activating Emergency Recording to preserve critical footage for later review. With reliable performance and innovative features, the Safe Cams R2 stands as a dependable companion for enhancing road safety and providing peace of mind.