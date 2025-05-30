Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 review: Premium Sound, Smarter Price

Premium earbuds for a mid-tier price

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 (MTW4) is now available in India for ₹18,990. This puts the MTW4 in competition with Sony LinkBuds Fit and comes with features you’d expect from premium earbuds.

These features include support for next-gen audio formats, sound personalization, Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC), and a solid hardware build. If you need more than the basics, the MTW4 will be a good buy.

Same design, more features

The MTW4 design continues the same design language as the previous version with earthy earbuds and fins. Functionally the design builds upon the improvements inside the MTW4:

• Bluetooth 5.4 with aptX Lossless, Auracast, and LE Audio

• Adaptive ANC with transparency

• IP54 water and dust rating

• USB-C and wireless recharging

• Sennheiser Smart Control app

The earbuds might feel a bit big if you have smaller ears. Sennheiser has provided enough ear tips and concha fins for most people to fit comfortably and snugly. Since getting a good fit is key to comfort and snugness, it also affects noise isolation and sound.

Balanced sound

The MTW4 has a clear and balanced sound profile. Strong bass, defined mids, and crisp highs. Works with most music genres without sounding artificial or too sharp.

MDAQS results:

Timbre: 4.9

Immersiveness: 4.4

Overall: 4.8

The app has an equalizer (EQ), presets, and a sound personalization tool. You can adjust the sound to your liking.

Transparency and ANC work well

Transparency mode works well, and you can hear your surroundings without removing the earbuds. Useful for short conversations or moving through public spaces.

ANC also works. Not as good as other models but reduces noise during commutes, flights, and office use. A good fit improves this.

Useful companion app

The Sennheiser Smart Control app has

Fit test

Custom EQ settings

Sound Zones (location-based audio profiles)

Firmware updates

Battery Protection Mode

All are easy to access and add value to the earbuds.

Call quality limitations

The main drawback is call quality. The mic works in quiet indoor settings but fails in windy or noisy areas. If you need to make frequent outdoor calls, other earbuds (like AirPods Pro 2) may have better voice pickup.

Battery and connectivity

Battery life is around 7 hours 45 minutes. The case has 3 full charges. Wireless and USB-C charging. 8 minutes of quick charge gives you 1 hour of playback.

The MTW4 also has multipoint connection and pairs easily with Android phones. iPhone users are limited to AAC, which doesn’t use all the audio features.

Price comparison

At ₹18,990, the MTW4 now competes with mid-range earbuds. Here is a feature comparison:





Feature Sennheiser MTW4 Sony WF-1000XM5 Bose QC2 AirPods Pro 2 Sony LinkBuds Fit Sound customization ✔️ EQ and personalization ✔️ Adaptive EQ ❌ Basic tuning only ❌ Limited options ✔️ EQ via app Auracast / LE Audio ✔️ Yes ❌ No ❌ No ❌ No ❌ No Transparency mode ✔️ Good Very good Average Excellent Below average Call quality Below average Average Good Excellent Average Battery life (buds only) 7.45 hours 8 hours 6 hours 6 hours 6 hours Noise cancellation (ANC) Strong Strong Best-in-class Good Moderate Platform integration Android focused Android focused Cross-platform Best with iOS Android focused IP rating IP54 IPX4 IPX4 IPX4 IPX4 Price (India) ₹ 18,990 ₹21,989 ₹14,999 ₹22,990–₹24,900 ₹ 18,990

To sum up

For ₹18,990, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 comes packed with value. They produce great sound quality, customizable attributes, and solid performance. They are a solid consideration if the minor detail of microphone detail on your calls is not a huge priority. These wireless earbuds are a solid choice for Android users who want a hint of modern design and future-proof features.