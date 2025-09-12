Skullcandy Push ANC Active Review: Rugged Earbuds That Hit the Gym Harder Than You Do

If you’ve ever wanted gym-grade wireless earbuds without blowing a hole in your wallet, the Skullcandy Push ANC Active might finally be the right fit. Originally launched at a steep ₹34,999, it has now dropped to a far more accessible ₹9,999 — turning a niche, athlete-focused product into a serious contender in the mid-range earbud market.

With IP67 waterproofing, a secure over-ear design, customizable ANC, and 58-hour battery life, these earbuds scream durability and endurance. But now that the price no longer puts them in the premium bracket, the real question becomes: Does it offer more value than ever, or are its flaws still too big to ignore?

In this Skullcandy Push ANC Active review, we revisit the product with its new price tag to see if it can go toe-to-toe with the competition — or finally justify its bold design choices.

Skullcandy Push ANC Active: Built Like a Tank, but Not Pocket-Friendly

The Push ANC Active is built with one thing in mind — staying in place, no matter how intense your workout gets. The over-ear hooks hold firmly, while the IP67 rating makes them fully resistant to sweat, dust, and water exposure.

Materials feel durable and tough, with a sporty matte finish and bright orange accents that give off clear “gym gear” energy. However, the charging case remains bulky, better suited for your backpack than your jeans pocket. On the plus side, it supports wireless charging and comes with a nylon loop for easier carry.

Skullcandy Push ANC Active Features: Everything You’d Expect and Then Some

At ₹9,999, these earbuds come loaded with features that are rare at this price point:

58 hours total battery life (12 hours in buds + 46 in case, ANC off)

37 hours total with ANC on (7 + 30 hours)

Rapid Charge : 10 minutes = 2 hours playback

Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation

Stay-Aware mode (Skullcandy’s transparency mode)

12mm drivers

Customizable EQ via app

Low-latency mode for videos/gaming

Multipoint pairing, Google Fast Pair, Spotify Tap support

Controls are a mix of physical rocker buttons and touch surfaces. They offer solid command coverage, but pushing the physical buttons can press the earbuds deeper into your ears, something to be aware of during workouts.

Sound Quality: Workout-First Tuning

At this new price, the sound profile makes a lot more sense. These earbuds are clearly tuned for bass-forward listening, with powerful low-end emphasis that adds drive to high-intensity playlists.

However, the mids still feel slightly recessed, and the highs lack sparkle, especially in acoustic tracks or orchestral music. The EQ customizer in the Skullcandy app helps to a degree, but the overall sound still leans toward fitness-focused rather than audiophile-grade.

If you’re buying these for motivation during workouts, the sound delivers. But if you're after detail-rich listening across genres, this may not be the ideal pair.

ANC Performance: Decent, Not Class-Leading

Skullcandy claims adjustable Active Noise Cancellation — and it works, but within limits.

Low-frequency sounds like traffic hum or gym noise are reasonably suppressed. But human voices, typing, or higher-pitched interruptions still break through. There’s also a slight background hiss when ANC is enabled, which is noticeable during quieter tracks.

Stay-Aware mode is functional, allowing ambient sound to come in, but voices can sound tinny or robotic, helpful for safety, but not natural-sounding.

Battery Life: Still a Standout

One thing that hasn’t changed — the Push ANC Active's battery performance remains excellent.

12 hours (ANC off) + 46 hours from the case

7 hours (ANC on) + 30 hours from the case

Rapid Charge: 10 minutes = 2 hours playback

You’ll get days of use between charges, even with regular workouts and ANC use. At ₹9,999, this is one of the best battery setups in its class.

Skullcandy Push ANC Active Price & Value: ₹9,999 Changes the Game

This is where the Skullcandy Push ANC Active review takes a turn. At its launch price of ₹34,999, the earbuds felt overambitious, full of features, but outperformed in key areas like ANC and sound clarity.

At ₹9,999, they’re a different proposition altogether.

You're now getting:

A rugged, gym-proof design

Industry-leading battery life

Rich feature set (including EQ, multipoint, and transparency mode)

Decent ANC and bass-forward sound

Sure, the sound isn’t balanced, and ANC won’t match the big names but at this price, the value-to-performance ratio is hard to beat, especially for fitness-focused users.

Worth the Hype!

With its online sale price ₹9,999 price, the Skullcandy Push ANC Active is finally positioned where it makes the most sense, as a feature-packed, durable, and energetic earbud option for fitness lovers and active users.

It’s no longer trying to compete with ultra-premium earbuds. Instead, it carves out a clear niche: rugged, long-lasting audio gear for people who move and sweat a lot.