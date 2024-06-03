Sonos Ray Review: Compact Soundbar with Big Sound and Smart Features

Key Specs Four Class-D digital amplifiers

Two tweeters

Two high-efficiency midwoofers

Customize bass, treble, and loudness via the Sonos app

Night Sound to reduce loud sounds and enhances quieter sounds

Supports Stereo PCM, Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround

Connects to 2.4 GHz 802.11/b/g/n networks

Connects to TV via included optical cable

10/100 port for wired connection

IR Receiver to Sync with TV remote

Quad Core 1.4 GHz A-53 CPU

1GB SDRAM, 4GB NV Pros Big, well-balanced sound

Compact size and attractive design

Easy remote control setup

Expandable with surround speakers Cons No HDMI ARC option

TruePlay tuning is iPhone-only Price: ₹ 31,498 on Amazon Ratings Price: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Features: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Overall: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Bottom Line The Sonos Ray is a compelling choice for those seeking an affordable, high-quality sound upgrade for their TV. It delivers impressive audio performance in a compact, well-designed package. However, its lack of HDMI ARC, limited positional audio, and missing advanced features like Dolby Atmos and voice assistants may deter some potential buyers.

The Sonos Ray is the latest and most affordable addition to Sonos' lineup of soundbars. It aims to provide a significant audio upgrade for users still relying on their TV's built-in speakers, offering a balance of good sound quality in a compact and room-friendly design. Priced below the Sonos Beam, it sacrifices some features to deliver an attractive package for those looking for better sound without breaking the bank.

Sonos Ray Review: Build Quality

The Sonos Ray features a sleek, minimalistic design available in black or white. Its compact dimensions of 559 x 71 x 95mm make it suitable for TVs ranging from 24 inches to 50 inches. The soundbar has a flat front with a hard grille that's easy to clean and touch controls on top for adjusting volume or playing/pausing music. The build quality is robust, ensuring it can withstand regular use and handling.

Sonos Ray Review: Connectivity and Features

The Sonos Ray uses an optical digital connection to connect to your TV, which is included in the box. There is no HDMI ARC port or 3.5mm jack, making the optical connection the only option. This ensures compatibility with virtually all TVs, even older models, but lacks the automatic setup conveniences of HDMI ARC.

The Sonos app simplifies the setup process, including programming the soundbar to work with your TV's remote. However, users will need to manually disable their TV's built-in speakers, which might be challenging for some.

Despite its lower price point, the Ray includes several notable features:

Wireless Streaming: Supports Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect.

Sound Modes: Speech Enhancement and Night Mode to optimize audio for different listening environments.

TruePlay Tuning: Available only for iPhone users, this feature adjusts the sound based on the room's acoustics.

However, it lacks built-in voice assistants, Dolby Atmos support, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Sonos Ray Review: Performance

The Sonos Ray excels in delivering a full, well-balanced sound that significantly outperforms typical TV speakers. It features a 3.0 system with four drivers: two central full-range drivers and two side tweeters, along with two bass ports. The soundbar is designed to focus sound forward, making it suitable for placement in TV cabinets without compromising audio quality.

The Ray produces clear dialogue and substantial bass, enhancing both movie soundtracks and music playback. The Speech Enhancement mode is particularly effective for dramas with soft background music, while the Night Mode flattens the audio range to avoid disturbing others.

However, the Ray's performance isn't flawless. During intense, bass-heavy scenes, it can sometimes feel overwhelmed, leading to a muddy sound. Additionally, its lack of Dolby Atmos and limited positional sound capabilities mean it can't deliver the same immersive experience as more expensive soundbars.

TruePlay tuning improves the overall sound quality, offering better dynamic response and clarity, but this feature is only available for iPhone users.