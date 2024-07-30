Sonos Sub Mini Review

Key Specs Driver: Dual 6-inch

Amplification: Class D

Low-Frequency Response: 25Hz

Calibration options: Independent Volume, Phase, Sonos Trueplay

Connectivity: Ethernet, Wi-Fi

Dimensions (hwd): 31 x 23 x 23 cm

Weight: 6.35 kg Pros Sleek, unique design

Good bass presence for its size

Easy setup process

Minimal floor vibration Cons Not suitable for large rooms

Still relatively expensive

Trueplay tuning limited to iOS Price: ₹54,999 Ratings Price: ⭐⭐⭐ Features: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Overall: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Bottom Line Overall, the Sonos Sub Mini is a welcome addition to the Sonos lineup, providing a more accessible option for enhancing the audio experience in smaller spaces. It strikes a balance between price and performance, making it a viable choice for many Sonos users. However, those seeking the ultimate home theater experience or needing a subwoofer for larger rooms may still find the original Sonos Sub to be the better option.

For years, Sonos customers have eagerly awaited a more affordable subwoofer option to complete their home theater systems. The introduction of the Sonos Sub Mini, priced at ₹54,999, aims to fill this gap. While not exactly cheap, it is a more budget-friendly alternative to the ₹92,999 Sonos Sub (Gen 3). But does it deliver the performance expected from a Sonos product? Let's dive into a comprehensive review to find out.

Build and Quality

The Sonos Sub Mini stands 12 inches high and weighs 14 pounds. Its cylindrical design, measuring 23 x 30.5 cm, features a matte finish with a black center tunnel, reminiscent of the second-generation Play:5. This design choice not only gives it a sleek, modern look but also helps in mitigating unwanted vibrations. The dual six-inch woofers face each other, creating a force-canceling effect that reduces floor rumble and improves bass response. However, despite its sturdy construction, the top plate of the cylinder feels slightly insubstantial, which might raise concerns about its long-term durability.

Features

Setting up the Sub Mini is straightforward. Using the Sonos app, you can easily connect the subwoofer via a low-latency 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi connection. The app guides you through the setup process, including transferring your Wi-Fi and system details through NFC. The Sub Mini can be paired with various Sonos speakers, including the Beam, Ray, One, One SL, and IKEA Symfonisk, making it versatile for different room sizes and configurations. However, it's worth noting that Trueplay tuning, which optimizes the sound for your space, is only available on iOS devices.

The Sub Mini’s design aims to provide robust bass while remaining compact. Its dual 6-inch woofers, powered by class-D amplifiers, can reach as low as 25Hz. The acoustically sealed cabinet helps neutralize distortion, ensuring clear and powerful bass. However, unlike the original Sonos Sub, only one Sub Mini can be added to a room, limiting its scalability.

Performance

The Sub Mini excels in providing a quick, responsive sound with minimal distortion. For movies and TV shows, it adds significant depth and impact, enhancing the overall viewing experience. In action-packed scenes from movies like "The Batman" and "Edge of Tomorrow," the Sub Mini delivers impressive thumps and low-frequency effects, making the audio more immersive.

When paired with the Beam Gen 2, the Sub Mini provides a balanced and dynamic audio experience, especially during high-intensity scenes. However, its performance with the Ray is less impressive due to volume inconsistencies in the crossover region. For music, the Sub Mini adds a noticeable bottom end to tracks, enriching the overall sound. Songs like Genesis' "Follow You Follow Me" and Ray LaMontagne's album "Trouble" benefit from the added bass, although the Sub Mini lacks the nuanced bass tones of its larger counterpart.

The Sonos Sub Mini is a well-designed, capable subwoofer that meets the needs of many Sonos users, particularly those with midrange products like the Beam Gen 2. It offers a solid audio experience for both music and movies in small to mid-sized rooms. However, it may struggle to deliver the same impact in larger spaces, and its build quality raises some concerns. Additionally, its price point, while more affordable than the original Sonos Sub, is still significant, especially for users of entry-level Sonos products.