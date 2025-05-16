Sony LinkBuds Fit Review: No flash all fit as comfort

There are two types of earbuds: noise-canceling earbuds, the kind that were furthest from my wishlist when I was looking at Sony’s LinkBuds Fit! LinkBuds Fit had a nice lightweight design, great audio heritage, and, most importantly, comfort. If you’re a runner or user looking for a comfortable, reliable pair of earbuds to wear while commuting, comfort and versatility will be more important to you than sound quality or the unique screen that comes at an extra price.

Sony LinkBuds Fit review: Do they sound as good as they feel?

What Sony packed to get you plugged in

When you take the Sony LinkBuds Fit out of the box, the first thing you think is that I can see inside, and I see what I was expecting, and nothing more.

1 black rounded pebble of a charging case (kind of like a Tic Tac, but perhaps clubbing)

1 short USB-C charging cable (shorter than your patience but gets the job done)

1 instruction guide with a QR code, so you don’t have to read the entire instruction manual technically

6 extra pairs of ear tips—silicone (in sizes that whisper “Goldilocks” vibes—find the one that’s just right)

No stickers. No fluff. No fancy pouch. Just give you the stuff you’ll use. Minimalism.

It’s a new kind of quiet for your ear

The Link Buds Fit (model WF-LS910N/BZ) may not be loud, but they’re whispering something interesting. At Rs. 18,990 (or $199.99 USD), the LinkBuds Fit don’t have the fewest features, but just enough—Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support, water resistance (IPX4), and Bluetooth 5.3—that will excite daily use users (the kind of users who do things alone who don’t have other devices, old phones, or MacBooks; they can freely listen to noise-cancellation features as they are on-the-go, on-the-fly, as needed.)

LinkBuds Fit isn’t coming for AirPods Pro 2 and Sony’s WF-1000XM5; they are clear alternatives, but LinkBuds Fit is a different animal—minimal fuss, more wearability, and enough sound.

Fits so good, you forget it’s there

Each bud weighs 4.9g and has soft silicone “air-fit” wings that stay put through runs, lifts, and even jumping jacks. Whether you’re pounding the pavement or pacing through emails, they don’t budge.

They’re IPX4 rated, so they’ll survive sweaty sprints or unexpected drizzle, but a dip in the pool is out of the question. The charging case is a “mini hamburger”—small” but thicker than expected in a jeans pocket. Matte on the bottom and glossy on top, it adds grip and flash, but the shiny finish is prone to scratches.

UI glides, setup shines, but controls fumble

Setting up Sony’s earbuds is easy, but using them on the go takes practice.

Pairing your Sony earbuds with the Headphones Connect app is quick and simple. The interface is clean and gives you instant access to everything from battery stats to noise cancellation settings and even the 360 Reality Audio feature.

Fit check before sound check.

Want better sound and comfort? Start with the fit. Put the buds in your ears snugly—if they feel loose or off, try switching the ear tips. The app walks you through an airtightness test to help you find the right seal. This isn’t just about comfort—it improves sound quality and noise isolation.

The buds also adapt on the fly. Sitting indoors? They block out distractions. Walking down a busy street? Ambient sounds are let in so you stay aware. It’s smart, responsive, and mostly seamless.

Touch and go… literally.

The actual controls, though, are a different story. Sony’s Wide Area Tap promises you can control playback with a light tap on your ear or cheek—but the experience can be hit or miss. Cold weather or wearing gloves only adds to the frustration.

Luckily, you can tweak the control settings in the app. It doesn’t completely fix the inconsistency, but it gives you more control over… well, the controls.

Call clarity that holds steady—mostly

The mic was good for casual calls. Voices come through clear and clean on a quiet office day. If you’re on a busy street or in a windy park, the voices taper off (not completely). It’s passable, but not ideal for podcast recordings or frequent video calls.

Final Thoughts: Fit over flash

Sony’s LinkBuds Fit aren’t going to steal the spotlight from the flagship earbuds, but they don’t need to because they are made for people who just want something that fits. Literally and practically! The fit is great, the audio is fine, and the feature set is just right.

Buy if: You want earbuds that won’t move around while you’re getting your workout on, and you want earbuds that are simple to use, not fat, and not complicated.

Skip if: You want better-than-average ANC, sparkle in your audio detail, and/or regular use of wireless charging for your daily.