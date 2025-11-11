Tata Tiago.EV review: Tested in its top spec avatar

We drove the fully loaded variant of Tata’s compact electric hatchback that is Tata Tiago.EV (XZ+ Tech Lux) to evaluate its promise of accessible, everyday-friendly electric mobility. The result is a car that blends practicality with thoughtful features, though it comes with trade-offs.

A familiar car with an electric heartbeat

The Tiago EV marks Tata’s attempt to democratize electric mobility in India. Built on the familiar Tiago hatchback, the EV version swaps the petrol motor for a permanent magnet synchronous motor and packs a 24 kWh lithium-ion battery in its top trim. Tata claims 315 km on the MIDC cycle, but in real-world use, our test yielded 184 km, making 190 km a safe figure with mixed driving and regular air conditioning.

This difference may be significant on paper, yet in day-to-day use the range is more than adequate for commutes, school runs, and weekend errands, which is precisely the car’s target ground.

Performance and driving experience

With 74 hp (55 kW) and 114 Nm, the Tiago EV isn’t chasing performance figures. What it does offer is smooth, instant torque delivery that makes urban driving effortless. Zipping between traffic lights and overtaking at city speeds is straightforward.

Out on the highway, the car feels settled at 90–100 km/h and remains stable even when stretched to its top speed of 115 km/h. This composure is aided by well-tuned suspension, which flattens rough patches and lends confidence at higher speeds. In this respect, Tata deserves credit: the Tiago EV feels more mature than its size suggests.

Drive modes (Eco, City, Sport) and four levels of regenerative braking let you customize the experience. City mode with medium regen struck the right balance in our test. Push it harder, however, and the narrow-section tires complain audibly, squealing under pressure.

Cabin and features in the top variant

Step inside, and the top spec XZ+ Tech Lux trim sets itself apart. The cabin features leatherette upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto climate control, and a cooled glovebox. A seven-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and eight speakers lifts the entertainment quotient. The fully digital instrument cluster adds a modern touch, providing range and efficiency data clearly.

Interior practicality, however, has its quirks. The door pockets are tight, just about fitting a standard bottle with no extra room. Storage elsewhere is functional but not generous. Fit and finish remain consistent with Tata’s budget origins: solid, but not premium.

Rear space is acceptable for two adults, though the raised floor (thanks to the battery beneath) reduces comfort for the middle passenger. At 240 liters, the boot is useful for groceries or weekend bags. One downside: no spare wheel is provided, which might bother owners outside urban areas.

Charging and ownership experience

The Tiago EV offers versatile charging options. On a standard 15A socket, a full charge takes about nine hours. With the 7.2 kW AC fast charger (offered with higher trims), this drops to 3.5 hours. DC fast charging replenishes 10–80% in under an hour, making intercity trips realistic if planned around the charging network.

Ownership costs remain one of the car’s strongest suits. Electricity bills are significantly lower than petrol refueling, and the simplified drivetrain reduces maintenance needs. For urban families, it’s an economical alternative in the long run.

Implications for the EV market

The Tiago EV is not positioned as a futuristic statement piece. It’s built to be approachable. By offering an electric hatchback with familiar ergonomics, everyday usability, and a competitive feature list in its higher trims, Tata is lowering the barrier to EV entry.

Its shortcomings (real-world range closer to 190 km, squealing tires under hard driving, modest plastics, and no spare wheel) are real, but they don’t outweigh its broader contribution. For buyers seeking their first electric car, it ticks more boxes than it misses.

Verdict

Testing the Tiago EV in its top spec form reinforced its identity: a car for trust over thrills. It provides sufficient range for urban needs, delivers stable and comfortable driving dynamics, and sprinkles in modern features to sweeten the deal.

For India, where affordability and usability matter as much as technology, the Tiago EV makes electric mobility feel attainable. It may not dazzle enthusiasts, but for families looking for their first EV, it is practical, confident, and timely.